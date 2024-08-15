Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15

Odds updated as of 12:18 PM

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Mets play the Oakland Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Athletics Game Info

New York Mets (62-58) vs. Oakland Athletics (51-70)

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: NBCS-CA

Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-184) | OAK: (+154)

NYM: (-184) | OAK: (+154) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

NYM: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 6-8, 4.10 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 7-8, 4.33 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (6-8) to the mound, while Mitch Spence (7-8) will get the nod for the Athletics. Quintana and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. When Quintana starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-5. The Athletics are 7-8-0 ATS in Spence's 15 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 2-10 in Spence's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (60.3%)

Mets vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Athletics, New York is the favorite at -184, and Oakland is +154 playing on the road.

Mets vs Athletics Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Athletics. The Mets are +108 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -130.

Mets vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Athletics game on August 15, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 116 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 56-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 36.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-66).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Oakland has a 13-26 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

In the 120 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-64-2).

The Athletics have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 62-58-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season. He has a .263 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .349 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (113) this season while batting .246 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 86th, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Alonso takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .226 with a .398 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .262 with 54 walks and 54 runs scored.

Winker has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

JJ Bleday is batting .245 with 33 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 89th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Bleday hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Shea Langeliers has 14 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks while batting .224. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 129th, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 39th in slugging.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Miguel Andujar is batting .291 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Mets vs Athletics Head to Head

8/14/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/13/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/16/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/14/2023: 17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/25/2022: 13-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

13-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/24/2022: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -400, Underdog Moneyline: +315)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -400, Underdog Moneyline: +315) 9/23/2022: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.