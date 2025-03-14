Merrimack vs Mount St. Mary's Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Merrimack Warriors (18-14, 14-6 MAAC) will hit the court in the MAAC tournament against the No. 6 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (20-12, 12-8 MAAC), Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNews.

Merrimack vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Merrimack vs. Mount St. Mary's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Merrimack win (57.5%)

Before you wager on Friday's Merrimack-Mount St. Mary's spread (Merrimack -5.5) or total (128.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Merrimack vs. Mount St. Mary's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Merrimack has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mount St. Mary's has put together a 20-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Merrimack (3-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (30%) than Mount St. Mary's (7-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (77.8%).

Against the spread, the Warriors have fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in 13 home games, and 10 times in 17 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Mountaineers have a lower winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than away (.647, 11-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Merrimack is 10-11-0 this season.

Mount St. Mary's has beaten the spread 13 times in 21 MAAC games.

Merrimack vs. Mount St. Mary's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Merrimack has won in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Warriors have come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 or shorter on the moneyline.

Mount St. Mary's has won 56.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (9-7).

The Mountaineers have a record of 4-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +202 or longer (50%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Merrimack has a 71.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Merrimack vs. Mount St. Mary's Head-to-Head Comparison

Merrimack outscores opponents by 1.5 points per game (scoring 66.0 per game to rank 346th in college basketball while allowing 64.5 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball) and has a +48 scoring differential overall.

Merrimack's leading scorer, Adam Clark, ranks 21st in college basketball putting up 20.0 points per game.

Mount St. Mary's scores 71.0 points per game (259th in college basketball) and allows 70.9 (148th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

Dola Adebayo's team-leading 13.3 points per game rank him 476th in college basketball.

The 25.9 rebounds per game the Warriors average rank 360th in the country, and are 11.5 fewer than the 37.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

Bryan Etumnu's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Warriors and rank 297th in college basketball play.

The Mountaineers win the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. They collect 34.6 rebounds per game, 51st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.7.

Jedy Cordilia averages 7.1 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball) to lead the Mountaineers.

Merrimack averages 89.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (323rd in college basketball), and allows 87.4 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

The Mountaineers average 90.8 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball), while allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

