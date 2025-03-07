Mercer vs Western Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 9 seed Western Carolina Catamounts (8-21, 4-14 SoCon) will square off in the SoCon tournament against the No. 8 seed Mercer Bears (13-18, 6-12 SoCon) on Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, tipping off at 5 p.m. ET.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Mercer is a 7.5-point favorite against Western Carolina on Friday and the over/under is set at 153.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mercer has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Western Carolina has compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Mercer (4-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Western Carolina (7-11) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (38.9%).

The Bears have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 16 opportunities in away games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Catamounts have a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than on the road (.467, 7-8-0).

Mercer's record against the spread in conference action is 8-10-0.

Western Carolina is 7-11-0 against the spread in SoCon action this season.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mercer has been victorious in eight of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bears have been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or better on the moneyline.

Western Carolina has gone 3-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Catamounts are 1-14 (winning only 6.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Mercer has a 76.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Mercer is outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +40 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.9 points per game (97th in college basketball) and gives up 75.6 per outing (284th in college basketball).

Ahmad Robinson's 16.9 points per game lead Mercer and are 122nd in college basketball.

Western Carolina has been outscored by 9.6 points per game (posting 69.8 points per game, 290th in college basketball, while conceding 79.4 per outing, 341st in college basketball) and has a -280 scoring differential.

Bernard Pelote is ranked 338th in the country with a team-leading 14.3 points per game.

The Bears are 21st in college basketball at 36 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.7 their opponents average.

Alex Holt averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 180th in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

The Catamounts are 33rd in college basketball at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 their opponents average.

Pelote tops the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball).

Mercer ranks 265th in college basketball with 92.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 123rd in college basketball defensively with 91.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Catamounts score 85.6 points per 100 possessions (353rd in college basketball), while conceding 97.4 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

