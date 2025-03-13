Memphis vs Wichita State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Memphis Tigers (26-5, 16-2 AAC) will hit the court in the AAC tournament against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (19-13, 8-10 AAC), Friday at 1 p.m. ET live on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Memphis vs. Wichita State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (76.2%)

Before you bet on Friday's Memphis-Wichita State spread (Memphis -9.5) or total (147.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Memphis vs. Wichita State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wichita State has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Memphis (2-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (18.2%) than Wichita State (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-6-0) than they have in home games (6-9-0).

The Shockers have been better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (6-10-0) this year.

Memphis' record against the spread in conference play is 7-11-0.

Wichita State's AAC record against the spread is 10-9-0.

Memphis vs. Wichita State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has come away with 21 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 10-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -465 or better on the moneyline.

Wichita State has gone 5-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

The Shockers have played as a moneyline underdog of +350 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 82.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis has a +219 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. It is putting up 80 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and is allowing 72.9 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball.

PJ Haggerty paces Memphis, recording 21.2 points per game (sixth in the nation).

Wichita State's +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per contest (197th in college basketball).

Xavier Bell's 14.8 points per game paces Wichita State and ranks 283rd in the country.

The Tigers rank 73rd in the country at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 30.7 their opponents average.

Dain Dainja averages seven rebounds per game (ranking 171st in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The 35 rebounds per game the Shockers accumulate rank 39th in college basketball, 4.3 more than the 30.7 their opponents pull down.

Quincy Ballard is 35th in college basketball with nine rebounds per game, leading the Shockers.

Memphis ranks 104th in college basketball by averaging 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 87th in college basketball, allowing 89.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Shockers rank 240th in college basketball averaging 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 137th, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

