Memphis vs Wichita State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

The Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) on January 23, 2025.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Wichita State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (85.5%)

Before placing a bet on Thursday's Memphis-Wichita State spread (Memphis -12.5) or total (156.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Memphis vs. Wichita State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wichita State has compiled a 6-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (3-3-0) than they have in home games (3-5-0).

This year, the Shockers are 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Memphis has won once against the spread in conference games this year.

Wichita State hasn't won a conference game against the spread this year.

Memphis vs. Wichita State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has come away with nine wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won two of three games when listed as at least -1000 or better on the moneyline.

Wichita State has won 40% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-3).

The Shockers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +640 or longer.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis is outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.8 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allows 74.1 per outing (257th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty's 22.1 points per game lead Memphis and are second in the nation.

Wichita State has a +33 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. It is putting up 77.2 points per game, 113th in college basketball, and is giving up 75.3 per contest to rank 284th in college basketball.

Xavier Bell is ranked 269th in the country with a team-leading 14.8 points per game.

The Tigers record 32.5 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of their opponents.

Dain Dainja tops the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (272nd in college basketball play).

The Shockers grab 35.1 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 32.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Quincy Ballard leads the Shockers with 8.4 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball).

Memphis averages 97.0 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball), while allowing 91.3 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

The Shockers rank 188th in college basketball averaging 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 221st, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

