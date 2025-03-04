Memphis vs UTSA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Memphis Tigers (24-5, 14-2 AAC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners (11-17, 5-11 AAC) on March 4, 2025 at UTSA Convocation Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. UTSA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Arena: UTSA Convocation Center

Memphis vs. UTSA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (77.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Memphis (-8.5) versus UTSA on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 157.5 points for this game.

Memphis vs. UTSA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UTSA has compiled a 15-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Memphis covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 15.4% of the time. That's less often than UTSA covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (62.5%).

At home, the Tigers have a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

The Roadrunners have performed better against the spread away (9-5-0) than at home (5-6-0) this season.

Memphis' record against the spread in conference play is 6-10-0.

UTSA has 10 wins against the spread in 16 AAC games this season.

Memphis vs. UTSA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has won in 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 11-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -385 or better on the moneyline.

UTSA has won 27.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-13).

The Roadrunners have a record of 1-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +300 or longer (14.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 79.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Memphis vs. UTSA Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis averages 80 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per contest (216th in college basketball). It has a +198 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.8 points per game.

PJ Haggerty is sixth in college basketball with a team-leading 21.4 points per game.

UTSA has a +3 scoring differential, putting up 77.1 points per game (96th in college basketball) and giving up 77 (315th in college basketball).

UTSA's leading scorer, Amir Spears, is 19th in college basketball, putting up 20 points per game.

The Tigers are 94th in the nation at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 31 their opponents average.

Dain Dainja leads the team with seven rebounds per game (166th in college basketball action).

The Roadrunners come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.6 boards. They are grabbing 29.7 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.3.

Jonnivius Smith's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Roadrunners and rank 95th in the country.

Memphis' 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 116th in college basketball, and the 90 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 95th in college basketball.

The Roadrunners average 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (157th in college basketball), and concede 96.4 points per 100 possessions (272nd in college basketball).

