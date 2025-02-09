Memphis vs Temple Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 9

Two of the country's top scorers face off when PJ Haggerty (third, 21.7 points per game) and the Memphis Tigers (19-4, 9-1 AAC) host Jamal Mashburn Jr. (second, 22.1) and the Temple Owls (14-9, 6-4 AAC) on February 9, 2025 on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Temple Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (83.4%)

Memphis is a 13.5-point favorite against Temple on Sunday and the over/under is set at 155.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the matchup.

Memphis vs. Temple: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered 11 times in 23 chances against the spread this season.

Temple has put together a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-4-0) than they have at home (4-7-0).

Against the spread, the Owls have had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (4-5-0).

Memphis is 3-7-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Temple is 6-4-0 against the spread in AAC play this year.

Memphis vs. Temple: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -1205 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Temple has won four of the 11 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).

The Owls have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 92.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Temple Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis outscores opponents by 6.2 points per game (scoring 79 per game to rank 67th in college basketball while allowing 72.8 per outing to rank 225th in college basketball) and has a +142 scoring differential overall.

Haggerty's 21.7 points per game lead Memphis and are third in the country.

Temple's +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.7 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per outing (326th in college basketball).

Temple's leading scorer, Mashburn, ranks second in the country, averaging 22.1 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 32.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 174th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.2 per contest.

Dain Dainja averages 6.5 rebounds per game (ranking 235th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Owls rank 102nd in the nation at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 their opponents average.

Steve Settle paces the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (269th in college basketball).

Memphis' 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 123rd in college basketball, and the 90.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 123rd in college basketball.

The Owls rank 122nd in college basketball averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 240th, allowing 94.7 points per 100 possessions.

