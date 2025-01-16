Memphis vs Temple Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) will look to Jamal Mashburn Jr. (ninth in the country, 20.7 points per game) when they attempt to beat PJ Haggerty (third in league, 22.4) and the Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) on January 16, 2025 at Liacouras Center.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Liacouras Center

Memphis vs. Temple Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (65%)

Memphis is an 8.5-point favorite over Temple on Thursday and the over/under has been set at 154.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Memphis vs. Temple: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered nine times in 16 games with a spread this season.

Temple has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Memphis covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's more often than Temple covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Tigers have played worse when playing at home, covering three times in eight home games, and three times in four road games.

The Owls have been better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (2-3-0) this season.

Memphis vs. Temple: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has won in eight of the nine contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -360 or shorter on the moneyline.

Temple has won three of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

The Owls have played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 78.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Temple Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis has a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. It is putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 89th in college basketball and is giving up 73.6 per contest to rank 242nd in college basketball.

Haggerty's team-leading 22.4 points per game ranks third in the nation.

Temple outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and allowing 74.2 per contest, 260th in college basketball) and has a +76 scoring differential.

Mashburn leads Temple, scoring 20.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball).

The Tigers pull down 32.7 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) compared to the 31.9 of their opponents.

Dain Dainja leads the Tigers with 6.2 rebounds per game (287th in college basketball action).

The Owls are 129th in college basketball at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.1 their opponents average.

Steve Settle tops the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball).

Memphis ranks 155th in college basketball by averaging 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 161st in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Owls average 96.9 points per 100 possessions (159th in college basketball), while allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball).

