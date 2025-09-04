Memphis vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Memphis Tigers will face the Georgia State Panthers in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Memphis vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: Memphis: (-529) | Georgia State: (+390)

Memphis: (-529) | Georgia State: (+390) Spread: Memphis: -13.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +13.5 (-105)

Memphis: -13.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +13.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Memphis vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Memphis is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Memphis has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Georgia State is winless against the spread this season.

Georgia State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.

All one Georgia State games have gone over the point total this season.

Memphis vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (79.3%)

Memphis vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is the underdog by 13.5 points against Memphis. Georgia State is -115 to cover the spread, and Memphis is -105.

Memphis vs Georgia State Over/Under

A combined point total of 56.5 has been set for Memphis-Georgia State on Sept. 6, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Memphis vs Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia State is the underdog, +390 on the moneyline, while Memphis is a -529 favorite.

Memphis vs. Georgia State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Tigers last season was 35.1 points, 0.1 more points than their implied total of 35 points in Saturday's game.

The Panthers' average implied point total last season (31.8 points) is 9.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (22 points).

Memphis vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

