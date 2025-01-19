Memphis vs Charlotte Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

The Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) on January 19, 2025 at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Game time: 3:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Arena: Dale F. Halton Arena

Memphis vs. Charlotte Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (84.1%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Memphis-Charlotte spread (Memphis -12.5) or over/under (147.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Memphis vs. Charlotte: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (3-2-0) than they have in home games (3-5-0).

The 49ers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .125 (1-7-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

Memphis has won once against the spread in conference action this season.

Charlotte has one AAC win against the spread this year.

Memphis vs. Charlotte: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has come away with eight wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by -820 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Charlotte has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-7).

The 49ers have played as a moneyline underdog of +550 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 89.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (267th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty's team-leading 22.3 points per game ranks second in college basketball.

Charlotte has been outscored by 2.9 points per game (posting 70.5 points per game, 276th in college basketball, while allowing 73.4 per outing, 242nd in college basketball) and has a -53 scoring differential.

Nik Graves' 16.6 points per game leads Charlotte and ranks 128th in college basketball.

The Tigers grab 32.1 rebounds per game (210th in college basketball) compared to the 32.4 of their opponents.

Dain Dainja averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 308th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The 29.1 rebounds per game the 49ers accumulate rank 332nd in college basketball, 3.5 fewer than the 32.6 their opponents collect.

Giancarlo Rosado leads the team with six rebounds per game (328th in college basketball).

Memphis ranks 158th in college basketball with 96.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 170th in college basketball defensively with 91.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The 49ers rank 200th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 335th defensively with 99.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

