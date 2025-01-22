Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-21) are favored by 2 points against the Dallas Mavericks (23-20) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN. The over/under is set at 217 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2 217 -136 +116

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (60.3%)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a matchup 17 times this season (17-25-1).

In the Mavericks' 43 games this season, they have 21 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 22 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on 20 of 43 set point totals (46.5%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in 20 home games, and 13 times in 23 road games.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves eclipse the over/under 60% of the time (12 of 20 games). They've hit the over in 43.5% of road games (10 of 23 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.524, 11-10-0 record) than on the road (.455, 10-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over seven of 21 times at home (33.3%), and 13 of 22 away (59.1%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.8 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julius Randle averages 18.9 points, 7.3 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 3 triples per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 42.8% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 71% of his shots from the field (third in league).

The Mavericks receive 13.6 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.4 boards and 2 assists.

The Mavericks receive 9.1 points per game from Dereck Lively, plus 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

