Mavericks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, TSN, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (38-42) will look to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (30-50) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at American Airlines Center as big, 10.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA, TSN, and WFAA. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -10.5 225.5 -592 +440

Mavericks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (71.7%)

Mavericks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Mavericks have compiled a 37-41-2 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 46 wins against the spread in 80 games this season.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over 44 times this season.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 40 of 80 set point totals (50%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 games on the road.

The Mavericks have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 39 home matchups (43.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 27 of 41 games (65.9%).

Against the spread, Toronto has had better results on the road (23-15-1) than at home (23-17-1).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 53.7% of the time at home (22 of 41), and 46.2% of the time away (18 of 39).

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 11.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington averages 14.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

Naji Marshall averages 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

Klay Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 7.7 boards and 5.8 assists for the Raptors.

Per game, RJ Barrett provides the Raptors 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors are getting 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

The Raptors are receiving 7 points, 1.5 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

