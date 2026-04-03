Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, FDSFL, WFAA, and WESH

The Dallas Mavericks (24-52) host the Orlando Magic (40-36) after losing 13 straight home games. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Mavericks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 238.5 -255 +210

Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (68.4%)

Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-43-0).

The Mavericks have 32 wins against the spread in 76 games this season.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 42 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 76 opportunities (46.1%).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better when playing at home, covering 18 times in 40 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Magic hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 22 times in 40 opportunities this season (55%). In away games, they have hit the over 20 times in 36 opportunities (55.6%).

This year, Dallas is 17-20-1 at home against the spread (.447 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-23-0 ATS (.395).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over 20 of 38 times at home (52.6%), and 15 of 38 on the road (39.5%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.4 points, 8.3 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane averages 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.3% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Tristan da Silva averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists for the Mavericks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.6% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks are receiving 14.1 points, 7.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks receive 12.9 points per game from Brandon Williams, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists per game from Max Christie.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.