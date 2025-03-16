Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-44) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (33-35) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on KFAA and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5.5 224.5 -205 +172

Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (73%)

Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have registered a 32-34-2 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 24-42-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 36 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 66 chances.

76ers games this season have hit the over 56.1% of the time (37 out of 66 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Dallas has played better when playing at home, covering 17 times in 34 home games, and 15 times in 34 road games.

The Mavericks have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (41.2%) than road games (64.7%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .324 (11-23-0). Away, it is .406 (13-19-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under 52.9% of the time at home (18 of 34), and 59.4% of the time on the road (19 of 32).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

P.J. Washington averages 14 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Klay Thompson averages 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Quentin Grimes provides the 76ers 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 49.7% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Joel Embiid averages 23.8 points, 8.2 boards and 4.5 assists. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The 76ers are receiving 6.5 points, 2.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.

Jared Butler averages 7.4 points, 1.7 boards and 3 assists. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the field.

