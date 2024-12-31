Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks and their seventh-ranked pass defense (205.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Stafford's next game against the Seahawks, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Stafford vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Passing Yards: 221.02

221.02 Projected Passing TDs: 0.94

0.94 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.79

19.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 214.6 fantasy points this season (13.4 per game), Stafford is the 18th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 26th among all players.

In his last three games, Stafford has put up 23.4 fantasy points (7.8 per game), completing 47-of-78 passes for 459 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He's added 30 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Stafford has completed 84-of-132 passes for 962 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 59.8 total fantasy points (12.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 33 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the New England Patriots, when he completed 66.7% of his throws for 295 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 27.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford let down his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he mustered only 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has given up two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of seven players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown catch by 20 players this season.

Seattle has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.