Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking at a matchup versus the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL (182.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Stafford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stafford vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Passing Yards: 242.86

242.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.40

1.40 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.08

6.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 191.2 fantasy points this season (14.7 per game), Stafford is the 16th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 23rd among all players.

In his last three games, Stafford has amassed 55.6 fantasy points (18.5 per game), connecting on 61-of-90 throws for 746 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 18 rushing yards on five carries.

Stafford has posted 93.1 fantasy points (18.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,334 yards on 111-of-163 passing, with 10 touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 18 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The highlight of Stafford's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 11, when he racked up 27.8 fantasy points with 295 passing yards, four TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception (4.0 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.