Masters Picks and Predictions for Finishing Positions: Best Top-10 and Top-20 Bets

Outright markets get the attention, but finishing position bets (Top 5, Top 10, Top 20) are where consistent edge lives at Augusta.

Why? Because Augusta National is one of the most predictable courses on TOUR when it comes to skillset:

Elite SG: Approach is critical

Course history strongly correlates with success

Experience and avoiding big numbers matter more than volatility

Data shows Augusta consistently rewards players with:

Strong long-iron play

High GIR% and par-5 scoring

Proven performance on difficult, fast greens

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best top-10 and top-20 finishing position bets for 2026?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

FanDuel Promo for First Round Leader

Get a Bet Reset Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager for the Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Masters Betting Picks: Top-10, Top-20 Best Bets

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: 2 wins, no finishes outside top 20

2 wins, no finishes outside top 20 Strokes Gained: #1 SG: Total in field

#1 SG: Total in field Consistency: 95% of rounds gaining strokes vs field

Scheffler is the definition of high floor + elite ceiling. His tee-to-green dominance eliminates blow-up rounds, which is critical for placement markets.

Key Metrics

Elite SG: Tee-to-Green

Top-tier bogey avoidance

Strong par-5 scoring

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: Winner (2023)

Winner (2023) Recent Form: Win + multiple runner-ups globally

Win + multiple runner-ups globally Performance Data: 80% of rounds gaining strokes

Rahm’s controlled aggression + elite iron play makes him one of the most reliable major performers.

Key Metrics

SG: Approach consistency

Strong driving + distance control

Proven Augusta scoring ability

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: 2nd (2024), 7th (2025)

2nd (2024), 7th (2025) Augusta SG: +2.88 per round (elite)

+2.88 per round (elite) Ball-Striking: Among best in field

Åberg is already one of the best course fits at Augusta despite limited experience.

Key Metrics

Elite SG: Approach + driving combo

Gains strokes on long/difficult courses

High GIR% under pressure

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: 5 top-10s in last 7 starts

5 top-10s in last 7 starts Major Profile: One of the most consistent performers

Schauffele rarely wins, but he almost always contends.

Key Metrics

Balanced SG profile across all categories

Strong scoring consistency

High cut-making rate

Why This Bet Works

Recent Form: Win + runner-up entering Masters

Win + runner-up entering Masters Stats: Top-10 SG: Total

Top-10 SG: Total Consistency: Perfect cut record in 2026

Fitzpatrick’s all-around improvement—especially distance—has elevated his ceiling.

Key Metrics

Strong SG: Total ranking

Improved driving distance

Reliable putting under pressure

Why This Bet Works

Recent Form: PLAYERS Champion

PLAYERS Champion Stats: Top-10 SG: Total

Top-10 SG: Total Augusta History: T7, T9 finishes

Young combines elite power + scoring ability, ideal for Augusta’s par 5s.

Key Metrics

Birdie or better %

SG: Off-the-Tee

Aggressive scoring profile

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: 5 straight top-20s

5 straight top-20s Ball-Striking: Elite SG: Approach

Elite SG: Approach Win Equity: Proven major champion

Morikawa’s iron play is arguably the best in the field when healthy.

Key Risk: Back injury concerns

Key Metrics

Top-tier SG: Approach

High GIR%

Precision iron play

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: Win + 6 top-12s in last 8 starts

Win + 6 top-12s in last 8 starts Course Fit: Elite short game + creativity

Reed consistently outperforms expectation at Augusta.

Key Metrics

Strong scrambling

Above-average putting

Course-specific performance boost

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: Winner (2021)

Winner (2021) Stats: Elite SG: Approach

Elite SG: Approach Trend: Consistent Augusta performer

Hideki’s iron play gives him one of the highest floors at Augusta.

Key Risk: Putting volatility

Key Metrics

SG: Approach (elite)

GIR%

Ball-striking consistency

Why This Bet Works

Masters History: 3 runner-ups, 15 top-25s

3 runner-ups, 15 top-25s Recent Form: Win earlier this season

Win earlier this season Experience: Elite course knowledge

Rose continues to thrive at Augusta due to experience and precision.

Key Metrics

Strong historical scoring average

High consistency at Augusta

Veteran course management

Betting Strategy: How to Attack Finishing Positions

Target:

Players with strong Augusta history

Elite SG: Approach + Tee-to-Green

Consistent performers (low volatility)

Avoid:

Injury concerns (unless priced in)

Poor course history

Players reliant on putting spikes only

Best Bets Summary

Top 5

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Top 10

Ludvig Åberg

Xander Schauffele

Matt Fitzpatrick

Cameron Young

Collin Morikawa

Top 20

Patrick Reed

Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Rose

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.