Masters Picks and Predictions for Finishing Positions: Best Top-10 and Top-20 Bets
Outright markets get the attention, but finishing position bets (Top 5, Top 10, Top 20) are where consistent edge lives at Augusta.
Why? Because Augusta National is one of the most predictable courses on TOUR when it comes to skillset:
- Elite SG: Approach is critical
- Course history strongly correlates with success
- Experience and avoiding big numbers matter more than volatility
Data shows Augusta consistently rewards players with:
- Strong long-iron play
- High GIR% and par-5 scoring
- Proven performance on difficult, fast greens
Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best top-10 and top-20 finishing position bets for 2026?
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
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Masters Betting Picks: Top-10, Top-20 Best Bets
Scottie Scheffler Best Bet — Top 5
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: 2 wins, no finishes outside top 20
- Strokes Gained: #1 SG: Total in field
- Consistency: 95% of rounds gaining strokes vs field
Scheffler is the definition of high floor + elite ceiling. His tee-to-green dominance eliminates blow-up rounds, which is critical for placement markets.
Key Metrics
- Elite SG: Tee-to-Green
- Top-tier bogey avoidance
- Strong par-5 scoring
Jon Rahm — Top 5
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: Winner (2023)
- Recent Form: Win + multiple runner-ups globally
- Performance Data: 80% of rounds gaining strokes
Rahm’s controlled aggression + elite iron play makes him one of the most reliable major performers.
Key Metrics
- SG: Approach consistency
- Strong driving + distance control
- Proven Augusta scoring ability
Ludvig Åberg — Top 10
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: 2nd (2024), 7th (2025)
- Augusta SG: +2.88 per round (elite)
- Ball-Striking: Among best in field
Åberg is already one of the best course fits at Augusta despite limited experience.
Key Metrics
- Elite SG: Approach + driving combo
- Gains strokes on long/difficult courses
- High GIR% under pressure
Xander Schauffele — Top 10
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: 5 top-10s in last 7 starts
- Major Profile: One of the most consistent performers
Schauffele rarely wins, but he almost always contends.
Key Metrics
- Balanced SG profile across all categories
- Strong scoring consistency
- High cut-making rate
Matt Fitzpatrick — Top 10
Why This Bet Works
- Recent Form: Win + runner-up entering Masters
- Stats: Top-10 SG: Total
- Consistency: Perfect cut record in 2026
Fitzpatrick’s all-around improvement—especially distance—has elevated his ceiling.
Key Metrics
- Strong SG: Total ranking
- Improved driving distance
- Reliable putting under pressure
Cameron Young — Top 10
Why This Bet Works
- Recent Form: PLAYERS Champion
- Stats: Top-10 SG: Total
- Augusta History: T7, T9 finishes
Young combines elite power + scoring ability, ideal for Augusta’s par 5s.
Key Metrics
- Birdie or better %
- SG: Off-the-Tee
- Aggressive scoring profile
Collin Morikawa — Top 10
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: 5 straight top-20s
- Ball-Striking: Elite SG: Approach
- Win Equity: Proven major champion
Morikawa’s iron play is arguably the best in the field when healthy.
Key Risk: Back injury concerns
Key Metrics
- Top-tier SG: Approach
- High GIR%
- Precision iron play
Patrick Reed — Top 20
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: Win + 6 top-12s in last 8 starts
- Course Fit: Elite short game + creativity
Reed consistently outperforms expectation at Augusta.
Key Metrics
- Strong scrambling
- Above-average putting
- Course-specific performance boost
Hideki Matsuyama — Top 20
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: Winner (2021)
- Stats: Elite SG: Approach
- Trend: Consistent Augusta performer
Hideki’s iron play gives him one of the highest floors at Augusta.
Key Risk: Putting volatility
Key Metrics
- SG: Approach (elite)
- GIR%
- Ball-striking consistency
Justin Rose — Top 20
Why This Bet Works
- Masters History: 3 runner-ups, 15 top-25s
- Recent Form: Win earlier this season
- Experience: Elite course knowledge
Rose continues to thrive at Augusta due to experience and precision.
Key Metrics
- Strong historical scoring average
- High consistency at Augusta
- Veteran course management
Betting Strategy: How to Attack Finishing Positions
Target:
- Players with strong Augusta history
- Elite SG: Approach + Tee-to-Green
- Consistent performers (low volatility)
Avoid:
- Injury concerns (unless priced in)
- Poor course history
- Players reliant on putting spikes only
Best Bets Summary
Top 5
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
Top 10
- Ludvig Åberg
- Xander Schauffele
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Cameron Young
- Collin Morikawa
Top 20
- Patrick Reed
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Justin Rose
Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.