Masters First Round Tee Times for Today: Round 1 Tee Times for Every Golfer

The Masters is under way!

Here are the Round 1 tee times for today.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

Masters Tee Times for Today: First Round

Time (ET) Golfers 7:40 AM John Keefer, Haotong Li 7:50 AM Naoyuki Kataoka. Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz 8:02 AM José María Olazábal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter 8:14 AM Angel Cabrera, Sami Välimäki, Jackson Herrington (Amateur) 8:26 AM Charl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox 8:38 AM Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Højgaard 8:50 AM Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis View Full Table ChevronDown

Masters First Round Leader Predictions

Check out our article on the Masters first round leader best bets.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.