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Golf

Masters First Round Tee Times for Today: Round 1 Tee Times for Every Golfer

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Masters First Round Tee Times for Today: Round 1 Tee Times for Every Golfer

The Masters is under way!

Here are the Round 1 tee times for today.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

Masters Tee Times for Today: First Round

Time (ET)
Golfers
7:40 AMJohn Keefer, Haotong Li
7:50 AMNaoyuki Kataoka. Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz
8:02 AMJosé María Olazábal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter
8:14 AMAngel Cabrera, Sami Välimäki, Jackson Herrington (Amateur)
8:26 AMCharl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox
8:38 AMVijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Højgaard
8:50 AMKurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

Masters First Round Leader Predictions

Check out our article on the Masters first round leader best bets.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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