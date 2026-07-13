France vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup 2026 Semifinal

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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · UPDATED ODDS · TOMORROW · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tomorrow, Tuesday July 14 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium · Arlington, TX · FOX
France vs Spain: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Tchouaméni returns · Nico Williams recovered · Latest FanDuel odds
FRA -148 To Advance · Mbappé Anytime +110 · Tchouaméni Confirmed Returning
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FRANCE'S STARTING XI AFTER MISSING THE LAST TWO KNOCKOUT MATCHES WITH A THIGH INJURY — A REAL BOOST GIVEN HOW MUCH FRANCE'S DEFENSIVE SETUP DEPENDS ON HIM · NICO WILLIAMS FULLY RECOVERED FOR SPAIN, PLAYED OFF THE BENCH VS BELGIUM, NOW APPEARS ON THE GOALSCORER BOARD AT +340 · MIKEL MERINO IS THE FIRST PLAYER IN WORLD CUP HISTORY TO SCORE THE WINNER IN TWO SEPARATE KNOCKOUT MATCHES AS A SUBSTITUTE · MBAPPÉ REMAINS "COMPLETELY FINE" PER HIS OWN COMMENTS, NO NEW CONCERNS · FRANCE ML LENGTHENED SLIGHTLY TO +140, SPAIN SHORTENED TO +210
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX
🇫🇷 France
vs 🇪🇸 Spain
Tchouaméni Returns
Nico Williams Fully Recovered
FD Moneyline (90 min)
FRA +140
ESP +210 · Draw +210
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
FRA -148 · ESP +128
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -166
Correct Score 1-1 +500
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Updated: Tchouaméni Returns, Nico Williams Recovered
Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the Round of 16 and quarterfinal with a thigh injury, but he's now expected to reclaim his starting spot alongside Rabiot in France's midfield pivot — a meaningful boost given how much Deschamps' defensive structure relies on him screening in front of the back four. Manu Koné, who deputized well, drops back to the bench. On Spain's side, Nico Williams has fully recovered from his groin injury and played minutes off the bench against Belgium — he's now a live attacking option, though Yeremy Pino remains out. Mikel Merino, meanwhile, has carved out a genuinely historic role: he's the first player ever to score the winning goal in two separate World Cup knockout matches as a substitute.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mike Maignan
DEF
Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne
MID
Adrien Rabiot · Aurélien Tchouaméni ✅
ATT
Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Désiré Doué
LONE ST
Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain)
Koné drops to the bench · Barcola/Doué remains a genuine rotation option
🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3
GK
Unai Simón
DEF
Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella
MID
Rodri · Pedri
ATT
Dani Olmo · Lamine Yamal ⚠️ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena
Nico Williams ✅ now a live bench option · Merino (super-sub) and Ruiz also push for a start
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
France To Advance
Tchouaméni's return restores France's defensive midfield structure right when they need it most · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Still comfortably the board's shortest price, and remains "completely fine" per his own comments on the ankle knock
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Left
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Unchanged as the board's shortest exact score — two elite, evenly-matched sides with proven late-goal scoring patterns on both sides
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Even More Favored Than Before
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Now -166, and with Nico Williams and Merino both fully available for Spain, their attacking depth off the bench only grows
⭐ Best Bet #5 · A Genuinely Historic Pattern
Mikel Merino — Anytime Goalscorer
The first player ever to score the winner in two separate World Cup knockout matches off the bench — a real longshot with a proven pattern
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal
Builds on France's restored midfield structure with Tchouaméni back, both sides' proven attacking depth, and Mbappé's central role in France's chances. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Spain · World Cup Semifinal · Tomorrow
France 2–1 Spain
Tchouaméni's return gives France the platform to slow Rodri and Pedri's control of tempo, and Mbappé finds his moment in transition — but Spain's midfield rhythm and bench depth (Merino, Nico Williams) mean they find an equalizer before the final whistle.
This remains genuinely the closest call of the entire semifinal round. Several detailed previews lean toward Spain specifically because Rodri and Pedri's midfield control is such a decisive factor — but Tchouaméni's return is the direct answer to exactly that threat, which is why we're staying with France, albeit with real respect for how tight this could be. Don't be surprised if it needs extra time.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · France vs Spain · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX
Bet France vs Spain on FanDuel
Mbappé anytime +110 · BTTS Yes -166 · France to advance -148
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France +140 / Draw +210 / Spain +210 · 2 Up Early Payout: France +130 / Draw +210 / Spain +195 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -148 / Spain +128 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé +110, Oyarzabal +200, Yamal +230, Dembélé +250, Olise +320, Doué +330, Barcola +330, N.Williams +340, Merino +400, Olmo +440, Baena +450 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -140, Yamal +120, Olise +125, Dembélé +140, Oyarzabal +140 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -800, Yamal -300, Oyarzabal -230, Dembélé -160, N.Williams -160, Olise -145 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +350, Oyarzabal +600, Dembélé +700, Yamal +700, Olise +900, Barcola +950 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +750, Draw 0-0 +1100, Spain 0-1 +950, France 2-0 +1300, Draw 1-1 +500, Spain 0-2 +1700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1000, Spain 1-2 +900, France 3-0 +2700 · BTTS Yes -166 / No +130 · Aurelien Tchouameni expected to return to France's starting lineup · Nico Williams fully recovered for Spain, played off the bench vs Belgium · Yeremy Pino still out for Spain · Kylian Mbappe remains "completely fine" per his own comments on the ankle knock · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER