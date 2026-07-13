France vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup 2026 Semifinal

France vs Spain: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow | World Cup 2026 Semifinal ⭐ 🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · UPDATED ODDS · TOMORROW · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Tomorrow, Tuesday July 14 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium · Arlington, TX · FOX France vs Spain: Updated Prediction & Best Bets Tchouaméni returns · Nico Williams recovered · Latest FanDuel odds FRA -148 To Advance · Mbappé Anytime +110 · Tchouaméni Confirmed Returning Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ UPDATED: AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FRANCE'S STARTING XI AFTER MISSING THE LAST TWO KNOCKOUT MATCHES WITH A THIGH INJURY — A REAL BOOST GIVEN HOW MUCH FRANCE'S DEFENSIVE SETUP DEPENDS ON HIM · NICO WILLIAMS FULLY RECOVERED FOR SPAIN, PLAYED OFF THE BENCH VS BELGIUM, NOW APPEARS ON THE GOALSCORER BOARD AT +340 · MIKEL MERINO IS THE FIRST PLAYER IN WORLD CUP HISTORY TO SCORE THE WINNER IN TWO SEPARATE KNOCKOUT MATCHES AS A SUBSTITUTE · MBAPPÉ REMAINS "COMPLETELY FINE" PER HIS OWN COMMENTS, NO NEW CONCERNS · FRANCE ML LENGTHENED SLIGHTLY TO +140, SPAIN SHORTENED TO +210 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX 🇫🇷 France vs 🇪🇸 Spain Tchouaméni Returns Nico Williams Fully Recovered FD Moneyline (90 min) FRA +140 ESP +210 · Draw +210 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) FRA -148 · ESP +128 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -166 Correct Score 1-1 +500 ✅ Updated: Tchouaméni Returns, Nico Williams Recovered Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the Round of 16 and quarterfinal with a thigh injury, but he's now expected to reclaim his starting spot alongside Rabiot in France's midfield pivot — a meaningful boost given how much Deschamps' defensive structure relies on him screening in front of the back four. Manu Koné, who deputized well, drops back to the bench. On Spain's side, Nico Williams has fully recovered from his groin injury and played minutes off the bench against Belgium — he's now a live attacking option, though Yeremy Pino remains out. Mikel Merino, meanwhile, has carved out a genuinely historic role: he's the first player ever to score the winning goal in two separate World Cup knockout matches as a substitute. 📋 Predicted Lineups 🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 GK Mike Maignan DEF Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne MID Adrien Rabiot · Aurélien Tchouaméni ✅ ATT Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Désiré Doué LONE ST Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain) Koné drops to the bench · Barcola/Doué remains a genuine rotation option 🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri ATT Dani Olmo · Lamine Yamal ⚠️ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena Nico Williams ✅ now a live bench option · Merino (super-sub) and Ruiz also push for a start ⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel ⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play France To Advance Tchouaméni's return restores France's defensive midfield structure right when they need it most · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -148 $14.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Still comfortably the board's shortest price, and remains "completely fine" per his own comments on the ankle knock +110 $10→$21 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Left Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Unchanged as the board's shortest exact score — two elite, evenly-matched sides with proven late-goal scoring patterns on both sides +500 $10→$60 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Even More Favored Than Before Both Teams to Score — Yes Now -166, and with Nico Williams and Merino both fully available for Spain, their attacking depth off the bench only grows -166 $16.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · A Genuinely Historic Pattern Mikel Merino — Anytime Goalscorer The first player ever to score the winner in two separate World Cup knockout matches off the bench — a real longshot with a proven pattern +400 $10→$50 🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal Builds on France's restored midfield structure with Tchouaméni back, both sides' proven attacking depth, and Mbappé's central role in France's chances. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. 🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Spain · World Cup Semifinal · Tomorrow France 2–1 Spain Tchouaméni's return gives France the platform to slow Rodri and Pedri's control of tempo, and Mbappé finds his moment in transition — but Spain's midfield rhythm and bench depth (Merino, Nico Williams) mean they find an equalizer before the final whistle. Confidence MEDIUM This remains genuinely the closest call of the entire semifinal round. Several detailed previews lean toward Spain specifically because Rodri and Pedri's midfield control is such a decisive factor — but Tchouaméni's return is the direct answer to exactly that threat, which is why we're staying with France, albeit with real respect for how tight this could be. Don't be surprised if it needs extra time. FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · France vs Spain · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX Bet France vs Spain on FanDuel Mbappé anytime +110 · BTTS Yes -166 · France to advance -148 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France +140 / Draw +210 / Spain +210 · 2 Up Early Payout: France +130 / Draw +210 / Spain +195 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -148 / Spain +128 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé +110, Oyarzabal +200, Yamal +230, Dembélé +250, Olise +320, Doué +330, Barcola +330, N.Williams +340, Merino +400, Olmo +440, Baena +450 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -140, Yamal +120, Olise +125, Dembélé +140, Oyarzabal +140 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -800, Yamal -300, Oyarzabal -230, Dembélé -160, N.Williams -160, Olise -145 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +350, Oyarzabal +600, Dembélé +700, Yamal +700, Olise +900, Barcola +950 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +750, Draw 0-0 +1100, Spain 0-1 +950, France 2-0 +1300, Draw 1-1 +500, Spain 0-2 +1700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1000, Spain 1-2 +900, France 3-0 +2700 · BTTS Yes -166 / No +130 · Aurelien Tchouameni expected to return to France's starting lineup · Nico Williams fully recovered for Spain, played off the bench vs Belgium · Yeremy Pino still out for Spain · Kylian Mbappe remains "completely fine" per his own comments on the ankle knock · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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