MLB Home Run Derby Prediction, Picks, Odds, Participants & Best Bets Today

MLB Home Run Derby 2026: Prediction, Odds, Participants & Best Bets ⚾ ⚾ MLB ALL-STAR WEEK · HOME RUN DERBY 2026 · TONIGHT Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia · Swing-Based Format · Netflix Home Run Derby 2026: Prediction, Odds & Participants Full 8-man field breakdown · Champion pick · Best bets · All odds FanDuel Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook 🏆 Our Prediction · 2026 Home Run Derby Champion Kyle Schwarber The MLB home run leader wins it in his own ballpark, riding the same clutch instinct that made him last year's All-Star Game swing-off MVP. FD Odds +290 Runner-up: Junior Caminero (+400) — the hottest hitter in baseball right now, with 8 home runs in his last 7 games, has the individual form to spoil the home-crowd script. 👥 Full Participants Breakdown 1. Kyle Schwarber · Phillies · +290 Leads MLB with 32 home runs in the first half. Playing in his own ballpark, where a win would make him the fourth player ever to take the Derby at home. Made the 2018 final (lost to Harper), first-round exit in 2022. Recent lower back tightness is the one concern. 2. Junior Caminero · Rays · +400 Runner-up to Cal Raleigh in 2025. At 23, he's chasing the all-time record for youngest champion. Currently the hottest hitter in the sport — 8 homers in his last 7 games, a career-long 463-foot blast, and AL Player of the Week honors. 3. Munetaka Murakami · White Sox · +550 Elite rookie with the field's best underlying power metrics — 99th percentile hard-hit rate and barrel rate, 98th percentile exit velocity. 13 of his 20 homers this season are "no-doubters." Just three days removed from a hamstring strain that cost him six weeks. Would be the first rookie Derby winner since Pete Alonso in 2019. 4. Jac Caglianone · Royals · +700 A promising rookie power bat making his first Derby appearance. Longer odds reflect the field's overall lack of MLB experience relative to established sluggers like Schwarber and Harper. 5. Jordan Walker · Cardinals · +700 A genuine breakout star this season, making his first Derby appearance. Tied with Caglianone as the field's biggest wild card at this price point. 6. Bryce Harper · Phillies · +950 Won it all in 2018 at his then-home Nationals Park, beating Schwarber in the final. Also playing at home tonight. Age 33 means his exit velocity and barrel rate are a tick behind the field's younger sluggers, but he's already closing in on last season's home run total. 7. Ben Rice · Yankees · +1000 51 home runs since the start of 2025 with elite exit-velocity and barrel-rate metrics. A first-time Derby participant — worth remembering the last two champions (Raleigh, Hernández) were also first-timers. 8. Willson Contreras · Red Sox · +1100 The longest price in the field. A proven veteran bat, but without the standout power metrics or recent scorching form of the names above him. 📋 Full Odds Board — FanDuel 2026 Home Run Derby Champion · FanDuel Sportsbook Kyle Schwarber +290 Junior Caminero +400 Munetaka Murakami +550 Jac Caglianone +700 Jordan Walker +700 Bryce Harper +950 Ben Rice +1000 Willson Contreras +1100 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ Best Bets Best Bet #1 · Anchor Pick Kyle Schwarber to Win HR leader, home park, proven clutch performer +290 Best Bet #2 · Best Value Junior Caminero to Win 8 HR in his last 7 games, motivated by 2025 runner-up finish +400 Best Bet #3 · Longshot Value Bryce Harper to Win Proven home-park champion, playing at home again tonight +950 Best Bet #4 · High-Ceiling Dart Munetaka Murakami to Win Field's best underlying power metrics, health is the swing factor +550 📊 Storylines To Watch Home-Field Advantage, Twice Over Schwarber and Harper both play at Citizens Bank Park — a win for either would make them just the fourth player ever to take the Derby in their own ballpark. A New Format This is the first swing-based (no time limit) Derby since 2014 — expect longer, more deliberate at-bats as players take pitches without a clock forcing their hand. History of First-Timers Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernández, the last two champions, were both competing in the Derby for the first time — worth remembering for Rice, Caglianone and Walker. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · 2026 Home Run Derby · Citizens Bank Park · Tonight Bet the Home Run Derby on FanDuel Schwarber +290 · Caminero +400 · Harper +950 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 2026 Home Run Derby Champion: Kyle Schwarber +290 · Junior Caminero +400 · Munetaka Murakami +550 · Jac Caglianone +700 · Jordan Walker +700 · Bryce Harper +950 · Ben Rice +1000 · Willson Contreras +1100 · Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PA · Swing-based format, no time limit, first since 2014 · Broadcast on Netflix · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Home Run Derby predictions, picks, participants, lineups and odds for tonight’s event. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.