Home Run Derby Exit Velocity Predictions: Who Hits the Most Lasers Tonight?

⚡ A "LASER" = A HOME RUN HIT WITH 110+ MPH EXIT VELOCITY · JUNIOR CAMINERO IS THE CLEAR FAVORITE, THE ONLY PLAYER FAVORED (NEGATIVE ODDS) TO HIT 3+ AT -154 · KYLE SCHWARBER IS RIGHT BEHIND, ALSO NEGATIVE AT -114 · EVERYONE ELSE IS AN UNDERDOG ON THIS SPECIFIC MARKET, A GENUINE SEPARATION FROM THE OVERALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

📖 What's a "Laser," and Why It Matters

FanDuel defines a laser as any home run hit with an exit velocity of 110+ MPH — a measure of pure, no-question bat speed rather than just distance or lucky placement. This market asks specifically how many a player racks up during their Round 1 swings, separate from the overall Derby championship odds. It's a genuinely useful lens for predicting the Derby itself: a player who consistently produces lasers is squaring up the ball with elite bat speed, which tends to translate into distance regardless of launch angle luck.

The board here is notably more top-heavy than the outright championship market. Junior Caminero and Kyle Schwarber are the only two players favored outright (negative odds) to hit 3 or more lasers, while everyone else — including proven sluggers like Bryce Harper — sits as a clear underdog on this specific measure.

📋 Full Laser Board — FanDuel (Round 1)

Player to Hit X+ Lasers (110+ MPH) · Round 1 Player 3+ 5+ Junior Caminero -154 +360 Kyle Schwarber -114 +470 Jordan Walker +114 +630 Munetaka Murakami +114 +580 Jac Caglianone +134 +680 Willson Contreras +225 +1200 Bryce Harper +270 +1280 Ben Rice +280 +1400 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · A laser = a home run hit with 110+ MPH exit velocity

⭐ Predictions — Who Hits the Most Lasers

🥇 Prediction: Most Lasers Tonight Junior Caminero -154 3+ lasers The only player favored at odds shorter than -150 on this entire market, and it lines up perfectly with his current form — 8 home runs in his last 7 games, including a career-long 463-foot blast. Raw bat speed and exit velocity are exactly what's been carrying his recent power surge, and it's the clearest read on this board. 🥈 Second Most Likely Kyle Schwarber -114 3+ lasers The MLB home run leader, and the only other player favored on this market. Schwarber's power profile has always been about pure exit velocity over pull-side placement, which is exactly the skill set this market is measuring. 🎲 Best Longshot Value Munetaka Murakami +114 3+ lasers His underlying exit velocity metrics (98th percentile) are the best of anyone outside the top two, tied with Walker at the shortest price beyond Caminero and Schwarber. Thirteen of his 20 homers this season have been "no-doubters" — precisely the profile this market rewards, if his recent hamstring layoff doesn't sap his bat speed.

🎯 5+ Lasers — The Big Payout Tier

Hitting 5 or more lasers in a single round is a considerably tougher ask, and the odds reflect it — even Caminero, the clear favorite, sits at +360. If you want to swing for a bigger multiplier, he's still the best-supported name given his current form, followed by Schwarber (+470). Best Value Play: Caminero 5+ Lasers +360

📊 Why This Board Looks Different From The Championship Odds Notice that Bryce Harper, a genuine championship threat with real Derby pedigree, is priced as a clear laser underdog (+270). That's not a knock on his power — it reflects that his home run profile leans more on placement and loft than the purest possible exit velocity, which is a very different skill than winning rounds. This market is specifically about who squares up the ball the hardest, not who wins the most swing-offs. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Home Run Derby Laser Props · Tonight Bet Laser Props on FanDuel Now Caminero -154 · Schwarber -114 · Murakami +114

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Player to Hit X+ Lasers (110+ MPH) in Round 1: Junior Caminero -154 (3+) / +360 (5+) · Kyle Schwarber -114 (3+) / +470 (5+) · Jordan Walker +114 (3+) / +630 (5+) · Munetaka Murakami +114 (3+) / +580 (5+) · Jac Caglianone +134 (3+) / +680 (5+) · Willson Contreras +225 (3+) / +1200 (5+) · Bryce Harper +270 (3+) / +1280 (5+) · Ben Rice +280 (3+) / +1400 (5+) · A laser is defined as a home run hit with 110+ MPH exit velocity · Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PA · Tonight · Broadcast on Netflix · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER