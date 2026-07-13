Home Run Derby Betting Guide 2026: New Format & Rules Explained
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📖 HOME RUN DERBY 2026 · BETTING GUIDE · NEW FORMAT EXPLAINED
Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia · Tonight, 8:00 PM ET · Netflix
Betting Guide: What to Know Before Betting the Derby
The new format, explained · How it changes strategy · Best bets
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
MLB has completely overhauled the Home Run Derby for 2026, scrapping the timer that governed every edition since 2015. Before locking in any bets tonight, it's worth understanding exactly how this new system works — because it genuinely changes what makes a player likely to win.
1️⃣ The Timer Is Gone — Now It's About Swings
Instead of racing a clock, every hitter now gets a fixed number of swings per round — and every swing counts against that total, whether it's a home run, a foul ball, a take, or an out. There's no more clock management, no bonus time for distance, and no more of the fatigue-driven collapses that used to define the later rounds.
There's no bracket in the first round — all eight players simply take their 20 swings, and it's an open competition to see who hits the most homers. Only after Round 1 do things get bracketed:
Round 1 (open): All 8 players, 20 swings each. Top 4 home run totals advance.
Semifinals (seeded bracket): No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed. 15 swings each.
Final: The two semifinal winners, 15 swings each, for the title.
3️⃣ Tiebreakers — Two Different Systems
Round 1 Ties
Broken by longest home run distance — no swing-off here.
Semis & Final Ties
Decided by a three-swing swing-off, repeated until someone wins.
4️⃣ The Comeback Rule
If a player hits a home run on the very last swing of their allotment, they keep swinging until they finally miss out on a homer. There's no cap on how far this can extend a round — a hot streak at the end can genuinely snowball into a much bigger total than the raw swing count suggests. This is the single biggest source of late-round drama and upset potential in the new format.
🎯 What This Actually Means For Your Bets
Seeding Now Matters A Lot
Because the semifinal bracket is seeded 1-vs-4 and 2-vs-3 based on Round 1 totals, a strong opening round doesn't just get a player through — it can hand them a more favorable head-to-head matchup. This makes early-round form genuinely predictive in a way the old system wasn't.
Fatigue Matters Less, Discipline Matters More
Without a clock, there's less pure physical endurance grinding players down late — a real shift back toward older, more experienced sluggers like Harper who might have struggled against a stopwatch. But since every take and foul ball burns a swing, plate discipline (or lack of it) now directly costs a player home run chances rather than just seconds.
Longshots Aren't Dead Until They're Dead
The final-swing comeback rule means a player who looks out of it can suddenly rattle off a long streak right at the end of their allotment. Live in-event markets, if FanDuel offers them, could see real swings based on this rule alone.
📋 Full Field — FanDuel Odds
2026 Home Run Derby Champion · FanDuel Sportsbook
Kyle Schwarber Phillies
+290
Junior Caminero Rays
+400
Munetaka Murakami White Sox
+550
Jac Caglianone Royals
+700
Jordan Walker Cardinals
+700
Bryce Harper Phillies
+950
Ben Rice Yankees
+1000
Willson Contreras Red Sox
+1100
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ Best Bets, Given the Format
Best Bet #1 · Anchor
Kyle Schwarber to Win
No clock means no fatigue disadvantage against younger sluggers
+290
Best Bet #2 · Value Given The Rules
Bryce Harper to Win
Age is less of a disadvantage without a stopwatch running him down
+950
Best Bet #3 · Seeding Beneficiary
Junior Caminero to Win
Hottest hitter in the sport, well-positioned to earn a favorable seed
+400
📌 Quick Reference — The Rules That Matter Most
✅ 20 swings (Round 1), 15 swings (Semis & Final) — every swing counts, homer or not
✅ Round 1 is open — no bracket until the top 4 are set
✅ Semis are seeded: 1v4 and 2v3
✅ Round 1 ties broken by distance; later rounds by 3-swing swing-offs
✅ Homer on your last swing? You keep going until you miss
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 2026 Home Run Derby Champion: Kyle Schwarber +290 · Junior Caminero +400 · Munetaka Murakami +550 · Jac Caglianone +700 · Jordan Walker +700 · Bryce Harper +950 · Ben Rice +1000 · Willson Contreras +1100 · Format: 20 swings Round 1 (open field), top 4 advance to seeded semifinals (1v4, 2v3) with 15 swings each, top 2 advance to a 15-swing final · Round 1 ties broken by home run distance, later rounds by 3-swing swing-offs · Player who homers on final swing continues until missing · Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PA · Tonight, 8:00 PM ET · Broadcast exclusively on Netflix · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's Derby? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Home Run Derby betting odds to see the full menu of options.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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