Home Run Derby Betting Guide 2026: New Format & Rules Explained

The new format, explained · How it changes strategy · Best bets

What to Know Before Betting the Derby

MLB has completely overhauled the Home Run Derby for 2026, scrapping the timer that governed every edition since 2015. Before locking in any bets tonight, it's worth understanding exactly how this new system works — because it genuinely changes what makes a player likely to win.

1️⃣ The Timer Is Gone — Now It's About Swings

Instead of racing a clock, every hitter now gets a fixed number of swings per round — and every swing counts against that total, whether it's a home run, a foul ball, a take, or an out. There's no more clock management, no bonus time for distance, and no more of the fatigue-driven collapses that used to define the later rounds. Swing allotment by round: Round 1: 20 swings · Semifinals: 15 swings · Final: 15 swings

2️⃣ How the Bracket Actually Works

There's no bracket in the first round — all eight players simply take their 20 swings, and it's an open competition to see who hits the most homers. Only after Round 1 do things get bracketed: Round 1 (open): All 8 players, 20 swings each. Top 4 home run totals advance. Semifinals (seeded bracket): No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed. 15 swings each. Final: The two semifinal winners, 15 swings each, for the title.

3️⃣ Tiebreakers — Two Different Systems

Round 1 Ties Broken by longest home run distance — no swing-off here. Semis & Final Ties Decided by a three-swing swing-off, repeated until someone wins.

4️⃣ The Comeback Rule

If a player hits a home run on the very last swing of their allotment, they keep swinging until they finally miss out on a homer. There's no cap on how far this can extend a round — a hot streak at the end can genuinely snowball into a much bigger total than the raw swing count suggests. This is the single biggest source of late-round drama and upset potential in the new format.

🎯 What This Actually Means For Your Bets

Seeding Now Matters A Lot Because the semifinal bracket is seeded 1-vs-4 and 2-vs-3 based on Round 1 totals, a strong opening round doesn't just get a player through — it can hand them a more favorable head-to-head matchup. This makes early-round form genuinely predictive in a way the old system wasn't. Fatigue Matters Less, Discipline Matters More Without a clock, there's less pure physical endurance grinding players down late — a real shift back toward older, more experienced sluggers like Harper who might have struggled against a stopwatch. But since every take and foul ball burns a swing, plate discipline (or lack of it) now directly costs a player home run chances rather than just seconds. Longshots Aren't Dead Until They're Dead The final-swing comeback rule means a player who looks out of it can suddenly rattle off a long streak right at the end of their allotment. Live in-event markets, if FanDuel offers them, could see real swings based on this rule alone.

📋 Full Field — FanDuel Odds

2026 Home Run Derby Champion · FanDuel Sportsbook Kyle Schwarber Phillies +290 Junior Caminero Rays +400 Munetaka Murakami White Sox +550 Jac Caglianone Royals +700 Jordan Walker Cardinals +700 Bryce Harper Phillies +950 Ben Rice Yankees +1000 Willson Contreras Red Sox +1100 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Bets, Given the Format

Best Bet #1 · Anchor Kyle Schwarber to Win No clock means no fatigue disadvantage against younger sluggers +290 Best Bet #2 · Value Given The Rules Bryce Harper to Win Age is less of a disadvantage without a stopwatch running him down +950 Best Bet #3 · Seeding Beneficiary Junior Caminero to Win Hottest hitter in the sport, well-positioned to earn a favorable seed +400

📌 Quick Reference — The Rules That Matter Most ✅ 20 swings (Round 1), 15 swings (Semis & Final) — every swing counts, homer or not ✅ Round 1 is open — no bracket until the top 4 are set ✅ Semis are seeded: 1v4 and 2v3 ✅ Round 1 ties broken by distance; later rounds by 3-swing swing-offs ✅ Homer on your last swing? You keep going until you miss ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · 2026 Home Run Derby · Citizens Bank Park · Tonight Bet the Home Run Derby on FanDuel Schwarber +290 · Caminero +400 · Harper +950

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 2026 Home Run Derby Champion: Kyle Schwarber +290 · Junior Caminero +400 · Munetaka Murakami +550 · Jac Caglianone +700 · Jordan Walker +700 · Bryce Harper +950 · Ben Rice +1000 · Willson Contreras +1100 · Format: 20 swings Round 1 (open field), top 4 advance to seeded semifinals (1v4, 2v3) with 15 swings each, top 2 advance to a 15-swing final · Round 1 ties broken by home run distance, later rounds by 3-swing swing-offs · Player who homers on final swing continues until missing · Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PA · Tonight, 8:00 PM ET · Broadcast exclusively on Netflix · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER