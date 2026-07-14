MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds, Rosters, Schedule and Info for Today

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes place tonight, bringing baseball's biggest stars to Philadelphia for the annual Midsummer Classic.

Whether you're looking for the game schedule, rosters, or the latest betting odds, here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB All-Star Game Odds, Rosters, Schedule and Info

When Is the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be held at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MLB All-Star Week Schedule

All-Star Week features several events before Tuesday night's game.

Date Event Friday, July 10 HBCU Swingman Classic Saturday, July 11 - Tuesday, July 14 All-Star Village Saturday, July 11 MLB Draft Sunday, July 12 All-Star Sunday Sunday, July 12 All-Star Futures Games Sunday, July 12 All-Star 3-on-3 Monday, July 13 Home Run Derby View Full Table ChevronDown

MLB All-Star Game Starting Lineups

The complete American League and National League rosters have already been announced.

Here are the starting lineups for each side:

American League

Mike Trout (LAA), CF Yordan Alvarez (HOU), DH Shea Langeliers (ATH), C Junior Caminero (TB), 3B Bobby Witt Jr. (KC), SS Cody Bellinger (NYY), RF Ben Rice (NYY), 1B Riley Greene (DET), LF Ernie Clement (TOR), 2B

National League

Kyle Schwarber (PHI), DH Juan Soto (NYM), LF Freddie Freeman (LAD), 1B CJ Abrams (WSH), SS Max Muncy (LAD), 3B Ozzie Albies (ATL), 2B Brandon Marsh (PHI), RF Andy Pages (LAD), CF Drake Baldwin (ATL), C

MLB All-Star Game Odds

Moneyline Run Line Total Runs American League @ National League Jul 15 12:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

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