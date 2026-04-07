Masters Course Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Augusta National

The Masters is the only major played at the same course every year, so we have 89 years of data on how Augusta National plays. Is it a hard course? Yes. Extremely. An amateur has never won the Masters, and among professionals, only one debutant (first timer) has won the Masters since WWII.

If you're not familiar with the course, you're unlikely to do well. Augusta National is a long course, stretching over 7,500 yards as a par 72, which is 10-15% longer than most par 72s on the tour. That number alone is hardly the reason the Masters is unconquerable for newcomers.

The same names keep showing up atop the leaderboard at the Masters every year because a select few golfers on the planet possess the unique skillset needed to compete here. Betting on the Masters demands a different approach than a typical weekend on the Tour, but understanding Augusta National is the first step toward making sense of the FanDuel Sportsbooks Masters odds.

All Masters odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Augusta National Course Guide: The Masters

Augusta National Course Overview

The Augusta National you're about to see this weekend is a second-shot course disguised as a bomber’s paradise. Players are given space off the tee as the fairways are wider than average, but everything tightens once the ball is in the air on approach. The tee shot is the only place in this tournament where mistakes aren't punished heavily. Miss in the wrong spot on your second or thir,d shot and the "bogeyman" shows up fast.

Augusta is built on elevation. Nothing sits flat. Tee shots play uphill, downhill, sidehill. Approach shots come from uneven lies that change spin, traj,ectory and distance control. Players rarely get a clean, level swing. Those with creativity in the short game own some of the all-time best Masters highlights.

Augusta invites aggression early because the fairways are wide enough that players can swing freely with the driver. There’s very little rough at this course. The creators of the course, Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, didn't want to penalize teeshots; they wanted to expose everything that comes after.

Par 5s drive scoring. There are 4 such holes at this course, and all 4 are reachable for longer hitters. Winners at the Masters consistently dominate these 4 holes (2, 8, 13, 15). If a player isn’t gaining strokes on the par 5s, he’s going to have a tough time lasting until the end of the weekend.

The real defense sits around the greens. That’s where the tournament is decided.

The Tricky Layout of Augusta National

Augusta National punishes hesitation. There is really no such thing as a "safe" approach shot. Golfers must go right for the throat of the pin.

Players must choose a shot shape and trust it. Tee shots that turn over open better angles into greens. Approaches that move with the slope feed into scoring areas. Players who fight that shape often find themselves attacking from the wrong side of the hole. Even the best hitters in the world, who the Masters exclusively invites, will get torn up by the course if they can't figure out this aspect.

Decision-making is constant at the Masters. Lay up or go for it. Going for it is usually correct. Attack a tucked pin or play center green. Attacking the pin is usually correct. Fire at a flag or use the slope. Once again, going aggressive is required, but it can lead to some ugly holes if a couple of miss-hits are strung together.

Augusta National is built to create cascading mistakes. One slightly-off approach leads to a difficult chip, which leads to a defensive putt. A missed putt turns into a 3-putt. What would be harmless mistakes at other courses becomes double bogeys at the Masters.

Breaking Down the Masters By Stretches

Holes 1–6: Far From a Welcoming Handshake

A demanding tee shot into a sloped fairway on the first hole sets the tone immediately at Augusta National. This isn't a "gimme" first one. Players who miss position early are already scrambling and playing catch-up before they've even sniffed their first bentgrass green.

The 2nd hole is the first par 5 of the course, and long hitters must get home in 2 and put early pressure on the field. Eagles show up here every year and are a staple in the Masters winning recipe.

The 3rd and 5th holes force precise iron play, which is saying something for this course, where all holes force precise iron play. But especially the 3rd and 5th, because these greens sit elevated, and misses are funneled into difficult recovery zones. You can hit what feels like a solid approach and still face a 30-foot uphill putt.

By the 6th, par-3 Juniper, players deal with one of the more complex green surfaces on the course. Multiple tiers. Extreme slope. Distance control becomes everything. Like the juniper plant the hole is named after, the green is frustratingly dense and complicated.

Holes 7–11: The Quiet Grind

This stretch doesn’t look intimidating on paper and is the least talked about 5 holes at Augusta National. It plays tougher than it appears, though, which can be said about everything at the Masters.

The 7th, Pampas, demands a high, controlled approach into a narrow target, while the 8th hole offers long hitters the second par-5 chance of the round, but only if the tee shot finds the right angle. From the wrong side of the fairway, reaching in 2 becomes risky.

Tiger Woods said on hole 8 that the "distinctive mounds around the green … can be troublesome and often present opportunities for bold and creative shotmaking." The translation for anyone who isn't the best in the world is that you're going to want to be on the left side of the fairway off the tee shot. Doing something that is bold and creative for a prime Tiger Woods is practically impossible for anyone else.

The 10th hole at Augusta National, Camellia, might be the most iconic driving hole on the Tour. Downhill, sweeping left and visually uncomfortable, players must commit to a shape off the tee or be left with a long, awkward approach.

The 11th begins the descent into chaos. You've got a long iron in and water on the left. History says this is where rounds begin to turn … and not for the better.

Amen Corner (11–13): Volatility and Chaos

Amen Corner is a household name, even for casual fans of the sport. This is the most volatile stretch in major championship golf.

The corner starts with the 11th, White Dogwood. This 520-yard par 4 forces a decision between safety and aggression. The green is angled toward the water, so any shots leaking left are in trouble. Shots played safe can leave brutal recoveries.

The 12th is a short, 155-yard par 3, but it's as scary as par 3s come. Winds swirl unpredictably through the trees every year at this hole, leaving caddies and golfer in a tough spot when it comes to club seletcion. We see so many balls from the world's best come up short in the water or sail long over the green every year.

The 13th is a scoring hole, another of those par 5s that are so crucial toward compiling a good score at the Masters. Long hitters can reach in 2 with a draw around the corner. Miss the line, and the trees block the ball's path. Go for it and miss long, and the ball runs toward trouble.

This 3-hole stretch reshapes the leaderboard annually. Leads disappear here, and new contenders emerge. You must pray to get through. That's Amen Corner.

Holes 14–18: No Escape

There’s no breather coming home. The 15th, Firethorn, is the final true scoring opportunity. This is the fourth and final of the par 5s at Augusta National. The green is reachable in 2, but guarded by water. Aggressive players can make eagle if they execute and double bogey if they spin back into the drink.

The 170-yard par-3 16th plays as a birdie hole depending on pin placement, but only with perfect speed. Putts here are heavily influenced by slope and often funnel toward the hole. Many winners make par on 16 all weekend. Picking up a stroke here is not a necessity. This hole is about surviving and advancing.

In true Masters fashion, the 18th closes with pressure. The 18th, Holly, is one of the toughest finishing holes in all of golf – tight driving corridor to an elevated green. Miss short and you’re chipping uphill. Miss long, and you’re dealing with a lightning-fast downhill putt … and then chipping uphill.

This closing stretch demands aggression and execution. There’s no way to fake your way through it. Many debutants and amateurs see their scorecards destroyed on these final 5 holes.

The Bentgrass Greens at Augusta National

The greens are notoriously fast at the Masters, but speed isn’t the real challenge. It’s structure.

Course designers Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts wanted the greens built in tiers and sections. Being on the green means nothing if you’re on the wrong level. A ball can land 10 feet from the pin and roll 30 feet away if it catches the wrong slope.

Players can't aim at flags at Augusta National. They must aim at landing spots that feed into scoring areas. Miss by a few yards and the ball runs into a completely different quadrant. Lag putting becomes critical. Players can face 50-foot putts with multiple breaks. Getting the ball within 3 feet is a win. Three-putts are part of the equation. Even elite putters can’t eliminate them. The goal on this wicked bentgrass is to minimize damage.

Around the greens, the challenge gets worse. There’s almost no rough. This is awesome on the fairways, but it means there is no safety net in the short game. Tight, shaved areas force clean contact onto the correct portion of the green. Slightly heavy or thin shots skid across the surface and can roll well (and we mean well) past the hole.

Weather and Wind

Augusta’s tree-lined design creates unpredictable wind patterns. At Amen Corner, players often struggle to feel a consistent direction. The 12th hole, par-3 Golden Bell, is the most famous example. Shots that look perfect in the air can suddenly stall or carry too far. And this effect varies from golfer to golfer and round to round.

Consistently firm conditions at Augusta National amplify everything. Greens get faster, approach shots become harder to hold, and the short game becomes more volatile and also more crucial to execute.

Augusta National vs Typical PGA Tour Courses

Augusta is a category-of-one course. There is no rep. For example, most courses use rough as the primary defense. Miss the fairway, and you’re penalized. At Augusta, players can still attack from the short grass or light rough, and the real punishment doesn't come until the approach to the green.

Most Tour venues, and really all golf courses in the world, feature flatter putting surfaces than what Augusta has. Augusta’s greens are built with dramatic slopes and tiers.

Most courses allow players to rely on repetitive, familiar shot patterns. Augusta forces constant adjustment due to elevation changes, uneven lies, and the X-factor of the wind speed and direction.

Distance helps on most courses. That translates to Augusta National, too, but said distance matters only if it’s paired with elite approach play.

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