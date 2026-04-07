Masters Betting Picks: 4 Best Longshots to Win the 2026 Masters

Best Longshot Picks Summary

Cameron Smith (elite short game, Augusta runner-up)

Jason Day (experience + putting + course history)

Corey Conners (ball-striking machine, consistent at Augusta)

Sungjae Im (elite consistency + proven results at Augusta)

These five players combine the most important winning traits at Augusta: experience, elite ball-striking, and short-game excellence -- giving them legitimate chances to contend for the Green Jacket in 2026.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters Longshots, Sleepers for 2026

Finding value at the Masters means identifying golfers who fit Augusta National’s unique profile: elite iron play, strong short game, par-5 scoring, and—critically—proven course history. Data consistently shows that winners typically have multiple appearances and at least one prior top-5 finish at Augusta.

While favorites like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy dominate the odds board, let's look at some longshots (roughly 30-1 and beyond) who have the statistical profile to contend.

Here are four longshots who can realistically win the 2026 Masters.

Cameron Smith (+10000)

Why he can win

Elite short game (one of the best in the world) Augusta heavily rewards scrambling and putting on fast, undulating greens Smith is widely considered one of the best putters/chippers on Tour

Proven Augusta performance Runner-up in 2022 Masters Multiple top-10 finishes at Augusta

Course fit metrics Gains strokes: Around the green Putting (critical at Augusta)

Key stat alignment Augusta winners consistently rank high in: Strokes Gained: Putting Strokes Gained: Around the Green Smith excels in both areas



Betting takeaway

Augusta is one of the few courses where short game means more than power, making Smith one of the most dangerous longshots on the board.

Jason Day (+8000)

Why he can win

Elite Augusta history 7 career top-10 finishes Includes a runner-up finish

Experience edge Masters trends -- most winners have multiple appearances + strong finishes

Recent form resurgence Recent Top-10 finishes (including T8 entering Masters week)

Short game + putting Historically one of the best putters on Tour Critical on Augusta’s fast greens



Betting takeaway

Day checks every Augusta box: experience, putting, and course history, making him one of the most reliable longshots.

Corey Conners (+10000)

Why he can win

Elite ball-striking profile One of the best players in: Strokes Gained: Approach Tee-to-green consistency

Augusta consistency 4 top-10 finishes in 6 starts at the Masters

Course fit Augusta rewards: Precision iron play Avoiding big mistakes Conners excels in both

Key metric Strong GIR (greens in regulation) percentage, which is critical at Augusta



Betting takeaway

If his putting is even average, Conners has top-five ball-striking upside and can win at Augusta.

Sungjae Im (+10000)

Why he can win

Elite Augusta resume Runner-up (T2) on debut Multiple top-10/top-8 finishes

Consistency metrics One of the most consistent players in: SG: Tee-to-green Fairways + GIR

Course management Augusta rewards discipline and strategic play Im ranks highly in bogey avoidance

Par-5 scoring upside Masters winners usually dominate par 5s Im’s scoring ability aligns with this key trend



Betting takeaway

Im combines consistency + elite Augusta results, making him one of the safest longshot bets with real winning equity.

Key Metrics That Matter at Augusta National

To understand why these longshots stand out, here are the most important winning metrics:

Strokes Gained: Approach (iron play)

Short game (scrambling + putting)

Par-5 scoring (critical to winning)

Course history / experience

Recent form heading into Masters week

Here's our Masters DFS picks for this year's tournament.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.