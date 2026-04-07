Masters Betting Picks: 4 Best Longshots to Win the 2026 Masters
Best Longshot Picks Summary
- Cameron Smith (elite short game, Augusta runner-up)
- Jason Day (experience + putting + course history)
- Corey Conners (ball-striking machine, consistent at Augusta)
- Sungjae Im (elite consistency + proven results at Augusta)
These five players combine the most important winning traits at Augusta: experience, elite ball-striking, and short-game excellence -- giving them legitimate chances to contend for the Green Jacket in 2026.
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
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Masters Longshots, Sleepers for 2026
Finding value at the Masters means identifying golfers who fit Augusta National’s unique profile: elite iron play, strong short game, par-5 scoring, and—critically—proven course history. Data consistently shows that winners typically have multiple appearances and at least one prior top-5 finish at Augusta.
While favorites like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy dominate the odds board, let's look at some longshots (roughly 30-1 and beyond) who have the statistical profile to contend.
Here are four longshots who can realistically win the 2026 Masters.
Cameron Smith (+10000)
Why he can win
- Elite short game (one of the best in the world)
- Augusta heavily rewards scrambling and putting on fast, undulating greens
- Smith is widely considered one of the best putters/chippers on Tour
- Proven Augusta performance
- Runner-up in 2022 Masters
- Multiple top-10 finishes at Augusta
- Course fit metrics
- Gains strokes:
- Around the green
- Putting (critical at Augusta)
- Gains strokes:
- Key stat alignment
- Augusta winners consistently rank high in:
- Strokes Gained: Putting
- Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Smith excels in both areas
- Augusta winners consistently rank high in:
Betting takeaway
- Augusta is one of the few courses where short game means more than power, making Smith one of the most dangerous longshots on the board.
Jason Day (+8000)
Why he can win
- Elite Augusta history
- 7 career top-10 finishes
- Includes a runner-up finish
- Experience edge
- Masters trends -- most winners have multiple appearances + strong finishes
- Recent form resurgence
- Recent Top-10 finishes (including T8 entering Masters week)
- Short game + putting
- Historically one of the best putters on Tour
- Critical on Augusta’s fast greens
Betting takeaway
- Day checks every Augusta box: experience, putting, and course history, making him one of the most reliable longshots.
Corey Conners (+10000)
Why he can win
- Elite ball-striking profile
- One of the best players in:
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Tee-to-green consistency
- One of the best players in:
- Augusta consistency
- 4 top-10 finishes in 6 starts at the Masters
- Course fit
- Augusta rewards:
- Precision iron play
- Avoiding big mistakes
- Conners excels in both
- Augusta rewards:
- Key metric
- Strong GIR (greens in regulation) percentage, which is critical at Augusta
Betting takeaway
- If his putting is even average, Conners has top-five ball-striking upside and can win at Augusta.
Sungjae Im (+10000)
Why he can win
- Elite Augusta resume
- Runner-up (T2) on debut
- Multiple top-10/top-8 finishes
- Consistency metrics
- One of the most consistent players in:
- SG: Tee-to-green
- Fairways + GIR
- One of the most consistent players in:
- Course management
- Augusta rewards discipline and strategic play
- Im ranks highly in bogey avoidance
- Augusta rewards discipline and strategic play
- Par-5 scoring upside
- Masters winners usually dominate par 5s
- Im’s scoring ability aligns with this key trend
Betting takeaway
- Im combines consistency + elite Augusta results, making him one of the safest longshot bets with real winning equity.
Key Metrics That Matter at Augusta National
To understand why these longshots stand out, here are the most important winning metrics:
- Strokes Gained: Approach (iron play)
- Short game (scrambling + putting)
- Par-5 scoring (critical to winning)
- Course history / experience
- Recent form heading into Masters week
Here's our Masters DFS picks for this year's tournament.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.