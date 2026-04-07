Masters Betting Odds Explained

The Masters is here, with the first round teeing off on Thursday morning.

This tournament is always one of the biggest golf betting events of the season.

Here's a breakdown of how golf betting odds work.

All Masters odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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The Masters: Golf Betting Odds Explained

The Masters is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year, and FanDuel Sportsbook has odds on everything. Outrights stretch from favorites in the (+550) range to longshots past (+20000). Placement and round-leader markets offer other paths to cash while keeping rooting interests broad. Matchups, props and Masters live odds offer constant entry points across all 4 rounds at Augusta National.

Want to fully understand how each betting market works at the Masters? This guide breaks down every major betting option. This tournament isn't a random event. Course history matters. Ball-striking trends carry over year to year. Pricing reflects that, but not perfectly. That gap is where value shows up, and we'll teach you how to try to find it.

You’ll learn how outright odds differ from finishing position bets, why first-round leader markets behave differently from full-tournament wagers. We'll then discuss where matchups and props offer tighter edges and how American odds translate to payout and probability so every number on the board actually means something.

Betting the Masters Outright Winner

This is the most straightforward Masters bet of them all -- the Green Jacket market. No safety net. Second place? Might as well have missed the cut as far as your betslip is concerned.

The board is quite top heavy at Augusta every spring, with seasoned Masters golfers owning edges over the debutants and bottomfeeders. Much like betting outright winners at the men's college basketball tournament, though, even the best golfers have relatively low chances of victory. The world's No. 1 golfer right now, Scottie Scheffler, can be had at (+550) on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Masters, which is an implied win probability in the neighborhood of 15%.

Does seeing odds like (+550) or (-120) seem like a foreign language? Don't worry. These are called American odds, and we're giving an American odds refresher in the next section.

Sure, Scottie Scheffler is an amazing golfer, but he's more likely to not win the Masters than to win it. Remembering that outrights are high-risk, high-reward is important. We're here to advocate for having realistic expectations when betting outright markets at the Masters.

How Do American Odds Work In Sports Betting?

American odds are the standard format on FanDuel Sportsbook and are built around a $100 baseline. Every line will show either a plus (+) or minus (-), which tells you both the payout and how the market views a golfer’s chances at the Masters.

"Plus odds" represent underdogs and show how much profit you’d make on a $100 bet. For example, a player priced at (+1800) would return $1,800 in profit on a $100 wager. "Minus odds" indicate favorites and show how much you need to risk to win $100. If a golfer is listed at (-150), you’d need to bet $150 to profit $100. Plus odds pay out bigger with lower probability of success while minus odds mean a higher probability of success but a smaller return.

If Scottie Scheffler is listed at (+550) to win the Masters, a $100 wager returns $550 in profit if he wins, plus your original $100 stake. Scale it up or down. A $10 bet would profit $55 and a $1,000 bet would profit $5,500. These numbers get bigger fast on the Masters board. A mid-tier contender at (+4000) would return $400 on a $10 bet, which is why outrights attract attention. There is the possibility to make a solid profit without having to risk much.

Negative odds work the opposite way. They represent favorites or outcomes expected to happen more than 50% of the time. The number tells you how much you need to risk to win $100. If Rory McIlroy is priced at (-120) in a head-to-head matchup, you’d need to bet $120 to profit $100. The more the odds get into the negative, the stronger the favorite. Scottie Scheffler at (-400) to finish inside the top 20 means laying $400 on the line to profit $100, which is steep but has an 83.3% implied chance of success.

You’ll mostly see plus-money prices on the Masters odds screen because the field is deep and winning probabilities are spread out. Negative odds show up more in matchups and props.

Betting the Masters Finishing Positions

Finishing position markets are where the Masters board starts to open up. These bets involve picking a golfer to land inside a range -- say Top 5, Top 10 or Top 20 -- in the final leaderboard at the Masters.

It's important to understand dead heat rules -- which come into effect if, say, you bet a Top 10 market and three golfers tie for 10th. Here's a thorough explainer of how dead heat rules work at FanDuel. Different sportsbooks may have different rules.

This course is one of the most predictive stops on the calendar in that it tends to compound mistakes, especially short-game miscues. Elite ball-strikers separate quickly and tend to stay there. Over the past decade, a large percentage of Top-10 finishers gained multiple strokes on approach entering the week. That signal carries more weight in the Masters than at volatile, birdie-fest courses where putting can mask weak tee-to-green play.

Betting the Masters First-Round Leader

First-Round Leader (FRL) is the most volatile market on the board at the Masters. It's much like betting a first-quarter line in an NBA or NFL game. Anything can happen in a small sample. FRL bets are a wager on who will be sitting atop the leaderboard after the first day (Thursday), not who survives the full 72 holes.

The shorter window introduces volatility. Upsets are much more likely. The elite players are still the favorites, but FRL prices are much more spread across the board than the top-heavy outright markets. You’ll see familiar faces in the (+2500) range while lower-tier players drift to (+6000) and beyond on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Weather is the first thing to check when planning to bet a FRL. Augusta can play like two completely different tournaments in the same day. Morning waves will sometimes get softer greens and calmer winds, while the afternoon groups are dealing with firmer conditions and rigid gusts. When a golfer is set to tee off could have a big impact on his outlook for Round 1.

Betting on volatility over consistency can work out well for an FRL bettor. You’re not looking for the most complete golfer. You’re looking for someone capable of gaining 4–6 strokes in a single round. That usually points to aggressive players with strong approach numbers and birdie rates. A player gaining 1.5+ strokes on approach per round entering the week has the ceiling to post a crooked number on Thursday and steal the first day.

Course history matters less for an FRL bet than in other markets. Augusta knowledge helps over 4 rounds, but FRL is about who gets hot on one day. Debutants (first timers) have popped in this market before thanks to one dialed-in iron day.

Betting the Masters Head-to-Head Matchups

Head-to-head matchups are the most straightforward Masters bet on the board. You’re picking one golfer to beat another, either for a single round or the full weekend -- depending on the market. Just finish with the lower score. A golfer can post the 2nd-worst score of the tournament and still win a head-to-head bet if his matchup finishes last.

Head-to-heads are usually more predictable than an outright market.

This is where strokes gained data becomes critical. Focus on recent approach play and tee-to-green performance over the last 4–8 starts when profiling matchups. A player gaining 2+ strokes per round tee-to-green is far more reliable than someone leaning on putting variance. Augusta rewards precision with irons.

Round matchups introduce another layer as they factor in only one day of play. Tee times and weather splits matter.

Betting the Masters Prop Bets

Prop bets are where the Masters board gets wide. Prop bets don't focus on who is winning the tournament but rather betting on specific outcomes tied to performance -- like Make/Miss Cut, Top Debutant, Top American or European, total birdies, hole-in-one specials, and winning margin. The variety in options is the appeal.

The cut market is a good place to start, as the Masters amended their rules in 2020. It's now a clean top-50 (and ties) golfers who advance to the weekend. It seems like there would be a lot of breathing room when you have to get inside only the top 50, but a player can sit inside the Top 20 in strokes gained tee-to-green and still miss the cut if their putter fails them for 2 straight days. Golfers consistently losing strokes on approach are more likely to miss the cut at the Masters than those with a profile fit for Augusta.

Nationality and group props are another angle with inherent rooting interests. These markets shrink the field into smaller pools as you can bet on, say, who will be the top American in the event.

Birdie and scoring props can lean on play style. Aggressive players with high birdie rates can spike even if they give the strokes back on other holes and don’t wind up contending for the jacket.

Live Betting the Masters

Live betting means placing wagers as the tournament is in progress and odds are moving.

A ball in the water on 12 or a missed putt on 11 can swing outright odds significantly in a short time, especially on Sunday.

Tracking strokes gained tee-to-green and approach numbers as the round unfolds can help you with live bets.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.