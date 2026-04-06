Masters Betting Guide: Augusta History and Key Stats for the Top Contenders in 2026
The Masters is the most course-dependent major in golf.
Augusta National rewards a very specific player profile: elite tee-to-green control, high-level approach play (especially with long irons), creativity around the greens, and the ability to avoid big numbers. Experience matters here more than anywhere else.
Below is a data-driven breakdown of the top 15 golfers on the odds board, using:
- Augusta history
- Recent form
- Key metrics (SG: Total, Approach, Putting, Driving)
- Injury/news signals
Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here is some information and stats on the top 15 contenders for the 2026 Masters.
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
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Masters History, Key Stats for the Top Contenders
Scottie Scheffler
Why He Can Win
Scheffler enters Augusta as the clear betting favorite—and it’s hard to argue against it.
- Masters History: 2 wins, never outside top 20
- Key Stats: #1 SG: Total, elite tee-to-green
- Recent Form: Multiple top-10s in 2026
Scheffler’s combination of ball-striking consistency + mental patience is tailor-made for Augusta. Unlike most players, he doesn’t need a spike putting week to contend.
Rory McIlroy
Why He Can Win
McIlroy finally got the Augusta monkey off his back with his 2025 win.
- Masters History: Win (2025), multiple top-10s
- Key Stats: Top-5 SG: Total, elite driving, strong bogey avoidance
- Weakness: Streaky putting
With the career Grand Slam complete, the pressure is gone. That alone makes him more dangerous.
Bryson DeChambeau
Why He Can Win
Bryson has quietly become one of the most consistent Augusta performers.
- Masters History: Back-to-back top-6 finishes
- Recent Form: Multiple global wins entering Masters
- Edge: Distance + improved touch around greens
He’s no longer just bombing driver—his course management has evolved, which matters at Augusta.
Jon Rahm
Why He Can Win
Rahm checks every Augusta box.
- Masters History: 2023 winner
- Recent Form: Win + multiple runner-ups globally
- Strength: Elite iron play + controlled aggression
Rahm’s ability to shape shots and control trajectory makes him one of the safest major performers.
Ludvig Åberg
Why He Can Win
Few players have started their Augusta careers like Åberg.
- Masters History: 2nd (debut), 7th
- Recent Form: Top-5s in elite fields
- Strength: Driving + approach combo
He already looks completely comfortable at Augusta—rare for a young player.
Xander Schauffele
Why He Can Win
Xander is one of the most reliable major performers.
- Masters History: 5 top-10s in last 7 starts
- Recent Form: Solid but not dominant
- Profile: Balanced, no major weaknesses
The issue? His current metrics are good—not elite.
Matt Fitzpatrick
Why He Can Win
Fitzpatrick is trending sharply upward.
- Recent Form: Win + runner-up in recent starts
- Stats: Top-10 SG: Total
- Strength: All-around game, improved distance
Augusta hasn’t been his best major historically, but his current form suggests that could change.
Tommy Fleetwood
Why He Can Win
Fleetwood is coming off a career-best stretch.
- Recent Form: FedExCup winner
- Masters History: Consistent top-25s
- Concern: Putting + lack of closing ability
He’s reliable—but lacks the spike needed to win here.
Cameron Young
Why He Can Win
Young might be the most dangerous breakout candidate.
- Recent Form: Win at THE PLAYERS + elite finishes
- Masters History: T7, T9 before MC in 2025
- Stats: Top-10 SG: Total
He combines power + improving consistency, which plays extremely well at Augusta.
Patrick Reed
Why He Can Win
Reed is an Augusta specialist.
- Masters History: Win + 6 top-12s in last 8 starts
- Strength: Short game + course knowledge
He consistently outperforms his baseline here.
Justin Rose
Why He Can Win
Rose continues to thrive at Augusta.
- Masters History: 3 runner-ups, 15 top-25s
- Recent Form: Win earlier this season
He may lack peak upside, but his course IQ is elite.
Collin Morikawa
Why He Can Win
Morikawa is one of the best iron players in the world.
- Masters History: 5 straight top-20s
- Recent Form: Win + strong finishes
- Concern: Back injury withdrawals
If healthy, he fits Augusta perfectly.
Brooks Koepka
Why He Can Win
Koepka always elevates in majors.
- Masters History: 2 runner-ups
- Strength: Major championship mindset
But his recent form is less convincing than peers.
Hideki Matsuyama
Why He Can Win
Hideki’s Augusta profile is elite.
- Masters History: 2021 winner
- Stats: Elite SG: Approach
- Weakness: Putting
If he putts even average, he contends.
Jordan Spieth
Why He Can Win
Spieth at Augusta is always dangerous.
- Masters History: Win + multiple runner-ups
- Strength: Putting + creativity
Even when his ball-striking is shaky, Augusta elevates him.
Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.