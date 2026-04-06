Masters Betting Guide: Augusta History and Key Stats for the Top Contenders in 2026

The Masters is the most course-dependent major in golf.

Augusta National rewards a very specific player profile: elite tee-to-green control, high-level approach play (especially with long irons), creativity around the greens, and the ability to avoid big numbers. Experience matters here more than anywhere else.

Below is a data-driven breakdown of the top 15 golfers on the odds board, using:

Augusta history

Recent form

Key metrics (SG: Total, Approach, Putting, Driving)

Injury/news signals

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here is some information and stats on the top 15 contenders for the 2026 Masters.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

FanDuel Promo for First Round Leader

Get a Bet Reset Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager for the Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Masters History, Key Stats for the Top Contenders

Scottie Scheffler

Why He Can Win

Scheffler enters Augusta as the clear betting favorite—and it’s hard to argue against it.

Masters History: 2 wins, never outside top 20

2 wins, never outside top 20 Key Stats: #1 SG: Total, elite tee-to-green

#1 SG: Total, elite tee-to-green Recent Form: Multiple top-10s in 2026

Scheffler’s combination of ball-striking consistency + mental patience is tailor-made for Augusta. Unlike most players, he doesn’t need a spike putting week to contend.

Rory McIlroy

Why He Can Win

McIlroy finally got the Augusta monkey off his back with his 2025 win.

Masters History: Win (2025), multiple top-10s

Win (2025), multiple top-10s Key Stats: Top-5 SG: Total, elite driving, strong bogey avoidance

Top-5 SG: Total, elite driving, strong bogey avoidance Weakness: Streaky putting

With the career Grand Slam complete, the pressure is gone. That alone makes him more dangerous.

Bryson DeChambeau

Why He Can Win

Bryson has quietly become one of the most consistent Augusta performers.

Masters History: Back-to-back top-6 finishes

Back-to-back top-6 finishes Recent Form: Multiple global wins entering Masters

Multiple global wins entering Masters Edge: Distance + improved touch around greens

He’s no longer just bombing driver—his course management has evolved, which matters at Augusta.

Jon Rahm

Why He Can Win

Rahm checks every Augusta box.

Masters History: 2023 winner

2023 winner Recent Form: Win + multiple runner-ups globally

Win + multiple runner-ups globally Strength: Elite iron play + controlled aggression

Rahm’s ability to shape shots and control trajectory makes him one of the safest major performers.

Ludvig Åberg

Why He Can Win

Few players have started their Augusta careers like Åberg.

Masters History: 2nd (debut), 7th

2nd (debut), 7th Recent Form: Top-5s in elite fields

Top-5s in elite fields Strength: Driving + approach combo

He already looks completely comfortable at Augusta—rare for a young player.

Xander Schauffele

Why He Can Win

Xander is one of the most reliable major performers.

Masters History: 5 top-10s in last 7 starts

5 top-10s in last 7 starts Recent Form: Solid but not dominant

Solid but not dominant Profile: Balanced, no major weaknesses

The issue? His current metrics are good—not elite.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Why He Can Win

Fitzpatrick is trending sharply upward.

Recent Form: Win + runner-up in recent starts

Win + runner-up in recent starts Stats: Top-10 SG: Total

Top-10 SG: Total Strength: All-around game, improved distance

Augusta hasn’t been his best major historically, but his current form suggests that could change.

Tommy Fleetwood

Why He Can Win

Fleetwood is coming off a career-best stretch.

Recent Form: FedExCup winner

FedExCup winner Masters History: Consistent top-25s

Consistent top-25s Concern: Putting + lack of closing ability

He’s reliable—but lacks the spike needed to win here.

Cameron Young

Why He Can Win

Young might be the most dangerous breakout candidate.

Recent Form: Win at THE PLAYERS + elite finishes

Win at THE PLAYERS + elite finishes Masters History: T7, T9 before MC in 2025

T7, T9 before MC in 2025 Stats: Top-10 SG: Total

He combines power + improving consistency, which plays extremely well at Augusta.

Patrick Reed

Why He Can Win

Reed is an Augusta specialist.

Masters History: Win + 6 top-12s in last 8 starts

Win + 6 top-12s in last 8 starts Strength: Short game + course knowledge

He consistently outperforms his baseline here.

Justin Rose

Why He Can Win

Rose continues to thrive at Augusta.

Masters History: 3 runner-ups, 15 top-25s

3 runner-ups, 15 top-25s Recent Form: Win earlier this season

He may lack peak upside, but his course IQ is elite.

Collin Morikawa

Why He Can Win

Morikawa is one of the best iron players in the world.

Masters History: 5 straight top-20s

5 straight top-20s Recent Form: Win + strong finishes

Win + strong finishes Concern: Back injury withdrawals

If healthy, he fits Augusta perfectly.

Brooks Koepka

Why He Can Win

Koepka always elevates in majors.

Masters History: 2 runner-ups

2 runner-ups Strength: Major championship mindset

But his recent form is less convincing than peers.

Hideki Matsuyama

Why He Can Win

Hideki’s Augusta profile is elite.

Masters History: 2021 winner

2021 winner Stats: Elite SG: Approach

Elite SG: Approach Weakness: Putting

If he putts even average, he contends.

Jordan Spieth

Why He Can Win

Spieth at Augusta is always dangerous.

Masters History: Win + multiple runner-ups

Win + multiple runner-ups Strength: Putting + creativity

Even when his ball-striking is shaky, Augusta elevates him.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.