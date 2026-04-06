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Masters Betting Guide: Augusta History and Key Stats for the Top Contenders in 2026

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Masters Betting Guide: Augusta History and Key Stats for the Top Contenders in 2026

The Masters is the most course-dependent major in golf.

Augusta National rewards a very specific player profile: elite tee-to-green control, high-level approach play (especially with long irons), creativity around the greens, and the ability to avoid big numbers. Experience matters here more than anywhere else.

Below is a data-driven breakdown of the top 15 golfers on the odds board, using:

  • Augusta history
  • Recent form
  • Key metrics (SG: Total, Approach, Putting, Driving)
  • Injury/news signals

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here is some information and stats on the top 15 contenders for the 2026 Masters.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters History, Key Stats for the Top Contenders

Scottie Scheffler

Why He Can Win

Scheffler enters Augusta as the clear betting favorite—and it’s hard to argue against it.

  • Masters History: 2 wins, never outside top 20
  • Key Stats: #1 SG: Total, elite tee-to-green
  • Recent Form: Multiple top-10s in 2026

Scheffler’s combination of ball-striking consistency + mental patience is tailor-made for Augusta. Unlike most players, he doesn’t need a spike putting week to contend.

Rory McIlroy

Why He Can Win

McIlroy finally got the Augusta monkey off his back with his 2025 win.

  • Masters History: Win (2025), multiple top-10s
  • Key Stats: Top-5 SG: Total, elite driving, strong bogey avoidance
  • Weakness: Streaky putting

With the career Grand Slam complete, the pressure is gone. That alone makes him more dangerous.

Bryson DeChambeau

Why He Can Win

Bryson has quietly become one of the most consistent Augusta performers.

  • Masters History: Back-to-back top-6 finishes
  • Recent Form: Multiple global wins entering Masters
  • Edge: Distance + improved touch around greens

He’s no longer just bombing driver—his course management has evolved, which matters at Augusta.

Jon Rahm

Why He Can Win

Rahm checks every Augusta box.

  • Masters History: 2023 winner
  • Recent Form: Win + multiple runner-ups globally
  • Strength: Elite iron play + controlled aggression

Rahm’s ability to shape shots and control trajectory makes him one of the safest major performers.

Ludvig Åberg

Why He Can Win

Few players have started their Augusta careers like Åberg.

  • Masters History: 2nd (debut), 7th
  • Recent Form: Top-5s in elite fields
  • Strength: Driving + approach combo

He already looks completely comfortable at Augusta—rare for a young player.

Xander Schauffele

Why He Can Win

Xander is one of the most reliable major performers.

  • Masters History: 5 top-10s in last 7 starts
  • Recent Form: Solid but not dominant
  • Profile: Balanced, no major weaknesses

The issue? His current metrics are good—not elite.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Why He Can Win

Fitzpatrick is trending sharply upward.

  • Recent Form: Win + runner-up in recent starts
  • Stats: Top-10 SG: Total
  • Strength: All-around game, improved distance

Augusta hasn’t been his best major historically, but his current form suggests that could change.

Tommy Fleetwood

Why He Can Win

Fleetwood is coming off a career-best stretch.

  • Recent Form: FedExCup winner
  • Masters History: Consistent top-25s
  • Concern: Putting + lack of closing ability

He’s reliable—but lacks the spike needed to win here.

Cameron Young

Why He Can Win

Young might be the most dangerous breakout candidate.

  • Recent Form: Win at THE PLAYERS + elite finishes
  • Masters History: T7, T9 before MC in 2025
  • Stats: Top-10 SG: Total

He combines power + improving consistency, which plays extremely well at Augusta.

Patrick Reed

Why He Can Win

Reed is an Augusta specialist.

  • Masters History: Win + 6 top-12s in last 8 starts
  • Strength: Short game + course knowledge

He consistently outperforms his baseline here.

Justin Rose

Why He Can Win

Rose continues to thrive at Augusta.

  • Masters History: 3 runner-ups, 15 top-25s
  • Recent Form: Win earlier this season

He may lack peak upside, but his course IQ is elite.

Collin Morikawa

Why He Can Win

Morikawa is one of the best iron players in the world.

  • Masters History: 5 straight top-20s
  • Recent Form: Win + strong finishes
  • Concern: Back injury withdrawals

If healthy, he fits Augusta perfectly.

Brooks Koepka

Why He Can Win

Koepka always elevates in majors.

  • Masters History: 2 runner-ups
  • Strength: Major championship mindset

But his recent form is less convincing than peers.

Hideki Matsuyama

Why He Can Win

Hideki’s Augusta profile is elite.

  • Masters History: 2021 winner
  • Stats: Elite SG: Approach
  • Weakness: Putting

If he putts even average, he contends.

Jordan Spieth

Why He Can Win

Spieth at Augusta is always dangerous.

  • Masters History: Win + multiple runner-ups
  • Strength: Putting + creativity

Even when his ball-striking is shaky, Augusta elevates him.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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