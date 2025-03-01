Maryland vs Penn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Big Ten play on Saturday will see the the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (15-14, 5-13 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Maryland vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (56.8%)

To help you make an informed wager on Maryland-Penn State contest (in which Maryland is a 4.5-point favorite and the total is set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Maryland vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Penn State has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Maryland (12-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (63.2%) than Penn State (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

In home games, the Terrapins sport a better record against the spread (11-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Nittany Lions have a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.556, 5-4-0).

Maryland's record against the spread in conference play is 9-8-0.

Penn State has nine wins against the spread in 18 Big Ten games this year.

Maryland vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Terrapins have been victorious 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -192 or better on the moneyline.

Penn State has won two of the 11 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (18.2%).

The Nittany Lions have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer without earning a win.

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 65.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland is outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game with a +439 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.6 points per game (18th in college basketball) and gives up 67 per contest (50th in college basketball).

Derik Queen paces Maryland, scoring 15.6 points per game (209th in the country).

Penn State is outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game, with a +175 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.4 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allows 73.3 per outing (220th in college basketball).

Adrian Baldwin Jr.'s 14 points per game paces Penn State and ranks 368th in the nation.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Terrapins average rank 59th in the nation, and are 4.9 more than the 29.6 their opponents collect per contest.

Julian Reese averages 9.2 rebounds per game (ranking 27th in college basketball) to lead the Terrapins.

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Nittany Lions accumulate rank 287th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 30.2.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball).

Maryland's 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

The Nittany Lions average 101 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball), while giving up 93.3 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

