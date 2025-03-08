Maryland vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Big Ten action on Saturday will see the the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (16-14, 7-12 Big Ten) at XFINITY Center, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

Maryland vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Maryland vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Maryland win (79.2%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Maryland (-10.5) versus Northwestern on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 140.5 points for this game.

Maryland vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Against the spread, the Terrapins have fared better at home, covering 11 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The Wildcats have been better against the spread away (6-4-0) than at home (8-9-0) this season.

Maryland has 10 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this year.

Northwestern's Big Ten record against the spread is 10-9-0.

Maryland vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (80%) in those games.

The Terrapins have been a -649 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Northwestern has won four of the 16 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +460 or longer.

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 86.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland is outscoring opponents by 15 points per game with a +449 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.8 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allows 66.8 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Maryland's leading scorer, Derik Queen, is 195th in college basketball scoring 15.9 points per game.

Northwestern puts up 73.1 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (91st in college basketball). It has a +120 scoring differential and outscores opponents by four points per game.

Nick Martinelli's team-leading 19.9 points per game rank him 22nd in college basketball.

The Terrapins rank 59th in the country at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Julian Reese tops the Terrapins with 9.2 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball play).

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 247th in the nation. Their opponents grab 30.7.

Martinelli leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball).

Maryland averages 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in college basketball), and allows 84.7 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 144th in college basketball with 97 points scored per 100 possessions, and 138th defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

