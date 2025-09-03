Maryland vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Maryland Terrapins are among the college football squads busy on Friday, versus the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Maryland: (-820) | Northern Illinois: (+550)

Maryland: (-820) | Northern Illinois: (+550) Spread: Maryland: -17.5 (-102) | Northern Illinois: +17.5 (-120)

Maryland: -17.5 (-102) | Northern Illinois: +17.5 (-120) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Maryland vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Maryland hasn won once against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois is winless against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Maryland vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Terrapins win (74.1%)

Maryland vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Maryland is favored by 17.5 points (-102 to cover) in this matchup. Northern Illinois, the underdog, is -120.

Maryland vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for the Maryland versus Northern Illinois game on Sept. 5 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Maryland vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Maryland is the favorite, -820 on the moneyline, while Northern Illinois is a +550 underdog.

Maryland vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

The Terrapins had an average implied point total of 30.8 last season, which is 2.2 points lower than their implied total in Friday's game (33).

The average implied point total last season for the Huskies (27.1) is 12.1 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (15).

Maryland vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Stadium: SECU Stadium

