Maryland vs Iowa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 16

The Maryland Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a 13-game home win streak when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) on February 16, 2025 at XFINITY Center.

Maryland vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sunday, February 16, 2025 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

These betting trends can help you as you look to wager on Maryland (-11.5) versus Iowa on Sunday.

Maryland vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland is 13-12-0 ATS this season.

Iowa has compiled an 11-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread, the Terrapins have played better when playing at home, covering nine times in 15 home games, and three times in eight road games.

This year, the Hawkeyes are 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

Maryland has seven wins against the spread in 14 conference games this season.

Iowa has covered the spread four times in 13 Big Ten games.

Maryland vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has been victorious in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Terrapins have not lost in six games this year when favored by -709 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has won one of the nine games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (11.1%).

The Hawkeyes have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +490 or longer.

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 87.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland averages 82.8 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (49th in college basketball). It has a +399 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16 points per game.

Derik Queen is 182nd in the nation with a team-leading 15.9 points per game.

Iowa puts up 84.5 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 78.6 per outing (333rd in college basketball). It has a +142 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Owen Freeman paces Iowa, scoring 16.7 points per game (129th in college basketball).

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. They record 34.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 71st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.4 per outing.

Julian Reese averages 9.1 rebounds per game (ranking 27th in college basketball) to lead the Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes average 30 rebounds per game (298th in college basketball) while allowing 34.9 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.9 boards per game.

Freeman's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Hawkeyes and rank 208th in the nation.

Maryland ranks 18th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hawkeyes rank 25th in college basketball with 104.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 287th defensively with 96.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

