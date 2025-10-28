Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 31st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (258.6 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Harrison worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Cowboys? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.54

67.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (134th overall), tallying 51.6 total fantasy points (7.4 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has compiled 188 yards and zero scores on eight catches (13 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

Harrison has been targeted 29 times, with 17 receptions for 298 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 35.8 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, as he tallied 13.1 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on six targets) for 71 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marvin Harrison Jr. let down his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Dallas this season.

Five players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more receiving TDs to four players this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

