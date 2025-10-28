MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 28
Will Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.2% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)