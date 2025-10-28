Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Warriors vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock and NBCS-BA

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) hit the road in Pacific Division play against the Golden State Warriors (3-1) on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1.5 224.5 -118 +100

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (51.2%)

Warriors vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers put together a 46-34-2 ATS record last year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Warriors went 13-10 against the spread last year.

A total of 39 Clippers games last season went over the point total.

In 82 Warriors games last year, 41 of them went over the total.

Against the spread last season, Los Angeles fared better at home, covering 28 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Golden State had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than away (.561, 23-16-2).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden recorded 22.8 points last year, plus 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists.

Ivica Zubac's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He sank 62.8% of his shots from the field (fourth in league).

Chris Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 boards and 7.4 assists. He made 42.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Brook Lopez put up 13 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists. He drained 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Bradley Beal's stats last season included 17 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He sank 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 4.4 made treys (first in league).

Jimmy Butler III collected 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Draymond Green put up 9 points, 5.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 assists and 5.1 boards.

Buddy Hield's stats last season were 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

