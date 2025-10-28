Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNMT

The Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) are 5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (1-2) on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT. The point total is 237.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5 237.5 -200 +168

Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (56.9%)

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers won 29 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 53 times.

The Wizards' ATS record as underdogs of 5 points or more was 27-42-1 last season.

The 76ers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 47 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 42 of the Wizards' 82 games went over the point total.

Philadelphia covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last year. Philly covered 12 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it covered 17 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread last season, Washington had an identical winning percentage (.415) at home (17-24-0 record) and on the road (17-23-1).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey posted 26.3 points last year, plus 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Last season, Quentin Grimes recorded an average of 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s stats last season included 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He drained 47% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Paul George posted 16.2 points, 5.3 boards and 4.3 assists. He sank 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Last season, Trendon Watford averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He made 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Alex Sarr recorded 13 points, 6.5 boards and 2.4 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Carlton Carrington collected 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Bilal Coulibaly's stats last season were 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 28.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Kyshawn George averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

