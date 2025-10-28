MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 28
Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shane Bieber exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Shane Bieber (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances