Thunder vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and NBCS-CA

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (1-2) on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Paycom Center as heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 227.5 -510 +390

Thunder vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (76.5%)

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Thunder went 54-26-2 ATS last season.

The Kings covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 10.5 points or greater last year.

Last season, 44 Thunder games went over the point total.

There were 44 Kings games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Oklahoma City did a better job covering the spread in home games (29-12-1) last season than it did in road games (25-14-1).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento had a lower winning percentage at home (.366, 15-25-1 record) than on the road (.488, 20-19-2).

Thunder Leaders

Per game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists last year. He also delivered 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein posted 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He drained 58.1% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Wiggins recorded 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He made 43.5% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis posted 19.1 points, 13.9 boards and 6 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan recorded 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 boards.

Zach LaVine posted 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook's stats last season were 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Malik Monk's stats last season were 17.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

