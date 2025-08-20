2025 Marshall Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Marshall Thundering Herd's schedule for the upcoming 2025 season features an exciting game against Missouri State on Sept. 6. Below, you can see the rest of the Thundering Herd's college football schedule.

Marshall 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Georgia Aug. 30 - Bulldogs (-39.5) 55.5 2 Missouri State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Eastern Kentucky Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Middle Tennessee Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Louisiana Sept. 27 - - - 7 Old Dominion Oct. 11 - - - 8 Texas State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Marshall 2025 Schedule Insights

Marshall is playing the 39th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total from last year).

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this season (62), the Thundering Herd have the ninth-easiest schedule in college football.

Using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Marshall will be playing the 68th-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

The Thundering Herd's schedule in 2025 includes six returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Marshall has eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

Marshall Betting Insights (2024)

Marshall went 12-1-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Thundering Herd games.

Marshall won all seven of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

