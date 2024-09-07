Marquise Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Kansas City Chiefs' Marquise Brown could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this season, so see below, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Marquise Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 83.7 171 52 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 115.6 122 42

Marquise Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Brown finished with 12.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5.7 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 11.4 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 12.1 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 9.6 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 12.1 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 3.4 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4.9 7 3 49 0 View Full Table

Marquise Brown vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marquise Brown 101 51 574 4 9 Travis Kelce 121 93 984 5 19 Rashee Rice 102 79 938 7 22 Justin Watson 53 27 460 3 6

