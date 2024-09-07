Marquise Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Kansas City Chiefs' Marquise Brown could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this season, so see below, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Marquise Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|83.7
|171
|52
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|115.6
|122
|42
Marquise Brown 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Brown finished with 12.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5.7
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|11.4
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|12.1
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|9.6
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|12.1
|10
|4
|61
|1
|Week 6
|@Rams
|3.4
|11
|4
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|4.9
|7
|3
|49
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Marquise Brown vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Marquise Brown
|101
|51
|574
|4
|9
|Travis Kelce
|121
|93
|984
|5
|19
|Rashee Rice
|102
|79
|938
|7
|22
|Justin Watson
|53
|27
|460
|3
|6
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.