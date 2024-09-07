menu item
NFL

Marquise Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Marquise Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Kansas City Chiefs' Marquise Brown could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this season, so see below, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Marquise Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points83.717152
2024 Projected Fantasy Points115.612242

Marquise Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Brown finished with 12.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Commanders5.753280
Week 2Giants11.4106541
Week 3Cowboys12.175611
Week 4@49ers9.6107960
Week 5Bengals12.1104611
Week 6@Rams3.4114340
Week 7@Seahawks4.973490
View Full Table

Marquise Brown vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marquise Brown1015157449
Travis Kelce12193984519
Rashee Rice10279938722
Justin Watson532746036

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

