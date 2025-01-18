Marquette vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Marquette Golden Eagles (15-2, 6-0 Big East) will host the Xavier Musketeers (11-7, 3-4 Big East) after winning 11 straight home games.

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (82.6%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Marquette-Xavier spread (Marquette -9.5) or over/under (148.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Marquette vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Xavier is 10-8-0 ATS this year.

Marquette (3-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Xavier (1-0) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 10 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in six opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Musketeers have a lower winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.600, 3-2-0).

Marquette has won once against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in Big East action, Xavier is 5-2-0 this year.

Marquette vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been named as the moneyline favorite 12 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Golden Eagles have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -529 or better on the moneyline.

Xavier has yet to win when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-1.

The Musketeers have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Marquette has a 84.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Marquette vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette outscores opponents by 12.9 points per game (scoring 80.3 per game to rank 65th in college basketball while giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 67th in college basketball) and has a +220 scoring differential overall.

Marquette's leading scorer, Kameron Jones, is 19th in the country putting up 19.6 points per game.

Xavier has a +160 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. It is putting up 78.3 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and is giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 116th in college basketball.

Xavier's leading scorer, Ryan Conwell, is 104th in the country, scoring 17.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 276th in the country at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 their opponents average.

David Joplin averages 5.5 rebounds per game (ranking 450th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers rank 274th in college basketball at 31 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.3 their opponents average.

Zach Freemantle leads the Musketeers with 7.6 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 48th in college basketball with 103.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 64th in college basketball defensively with 86.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Musketeers rank 64th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 144th defensively with 90.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

