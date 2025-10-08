FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Bruins Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (0-0-0) vs. Boston Bruins (0-0-0)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-192)Bruins (+158)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (77.9%)

Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +134.

Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Bruins, on Oct. 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -192 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup