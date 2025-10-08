Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Bruins Game Info

Washington Capitals (0-0-0) vs. Boston Bruins (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Bruins Odds



Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-192) Bruins (+158) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick



Prediction: Capitals win (77.9%)

Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +134.

Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under

Capitals versus Bruins, on Oct. 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -192 favorite at home.

