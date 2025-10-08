NHL
Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Bruins Game Info
- Washington Capitals (0-0-0) vs. Boston Bruins (0-0-0)
- Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-192)
|Bruins (+158)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (77.9%)
Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +134.
Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under
- Capitals versus Bruins, on Oct. 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -192 favorite at home.