NHL

Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) vs. Calgary Flames (0-0-0)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-230)Flames (+188)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (55.7%)

Oilers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Oilers are +110 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -134.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers versus Flames matchup on Oct. 8 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +188 underdog on the road.

