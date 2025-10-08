Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Calgary Flames.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) vs. Calgary Flames (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-230) Flames (+188) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (55.7%)

Oilers vs Flames Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Oilers are +110 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -134.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Flames matchup on Oct. 8 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline

Edmonton is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +188 underdog on the road.

