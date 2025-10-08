NHL
Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Calgary Flames.
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) vs. Calgary Flames (0-0-0)
- Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-230)
|Flames (+188)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (55.7%)
Oilers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Oilers are +110 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -134.
Oilers vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Flames matchup on Oct. 8 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Flames Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +188 underdog on the road.