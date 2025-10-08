Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-164) Canadiens (+136) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (71.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +148 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -184.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Canadiens game on Oct. 8, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens reveal Toronto as the favorite (-164) and Montreal as the underdog (+136) on the road.

