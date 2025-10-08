FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-164)Canadiens (+136)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (71.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +148 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -184.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Canadiens game on Oct. 8, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens reveal Toronto as the favorite (-164) and Montreal as the underdog (+136) on the road.

