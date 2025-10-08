Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on Oct. 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (96-66)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | PHI: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | PHI: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | PHI: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | PHI: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 5-10, 6.01 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (5-10, 6.01 ERA). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 14-17-0 against the spread this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-13. When Nola starts, the Phillies are 8-9-0 against the spread. The Phillies have a 2-3 record in Nola's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.4%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Phillies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-174) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +125 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -150.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Phillies contest on Oct. 8 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 84 wins in the 144 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 48-28 when favored by -174 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 79 of their 164 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 73-91-0 in 164 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-17).

Philadelphia has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-82-9 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have an 80-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified batters.

Freddie Freeman has 164 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.367/.502.

Freeman has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 27 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has a team-best OBP (.365), and leads the Phillies in hits (145). He's batting .240 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads his team with a .457 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Bryce Harper has 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 70 walks while batting .261.

Bryson Stott is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 54 walks.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

10/6/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!