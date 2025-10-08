NHL
Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Los Angeles Kings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0) vs. Los Angeles Kings (0-1)
- Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: TNT
Golden Knights vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-196)
|Kings (+162)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.5%)
Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -154 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +126.
Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Kings on Oct. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.
Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline
- The Golden Knights vs Kings moneyline has Vegas as a -196 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +162 underdog on the road.