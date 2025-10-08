Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 8

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Los Angeles Kings.

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0) vs. Los Angeles Kings (0-1)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-196) Kings (+162) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.5%)

Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -154 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +126.

Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Kings on Oct. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Kings moneyline has Vegas as a -196 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +162 underdog on the road.

