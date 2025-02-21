Marquette vs Villanova Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Big East play features the No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) on the road against the Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Marquette vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (52.3%)

Before you wager on Friday's Marquette-Villanova spread (Marquette -1.5) or over/under (142.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Marquette vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has put together a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Villanova has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Marquette (11-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50%) than Villanova (5-4) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

The Golden Eagles have done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-8-0) than they have in road tilts (4-6-0).

The Wildcats have been better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than away (3-6-0) this season.

Marquette has five wins against the spread in 15 conference games this season.

Villanova is 8-8-0 against the spread in Big East games this season.

Marquette vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has won in 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles have come away with a win 17 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

Villanova has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Villanova has gone 2-6 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Wildcats have a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette outscores opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 77.3 per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while giving up 67.1 per outing to rank 52nd in college basketball) and has a +267 scoring differential overall.

Marquette's leading scorer, Kam Jones, is 43rd in the country scoring 19.0 points per game.

Villanova has a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. It is putting up 74.3 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and is giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 65th in college basketball.

Eric Dixon's team-leading 22.9 points per game rank him first in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles average 30.8 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of their opponents.

David Joplin's 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Golden Eagles and rank 505th in college basketball play.

The Wildcats prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. They are recording 30.7 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.9.

Wooga Poplar leads the Wildcats with 6.5 rebounds per game (233rd in college basketball).

Marquette averages 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (78th in college basketball), and allows 86.9 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

The Wildcats' 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in college basketball, and the 94.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 235th in college basketball.

