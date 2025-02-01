Marquette vs UConn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (15-6, 7-3 Big East) on February 1, 2025 at Fiserv Forum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (78.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Marquette (-5.5) versus UConn on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 142.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marquette vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

At home, the Golden Eagles sport the same winning percentage against the spread as they do in away games (.500).

This year, the Huskies are 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Marquette has four wins against the spread in 10 conference games this year.

UConn has two Big East wins against the spread this season.

Marquette vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have a mark of 13-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -245 or better on the moneyline.

UConn has gone 2-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Huskies have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 71% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette's +257 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.2 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Kameron Jones paces Marquette, scoring 18.9 points per game (38th in the country).

UConn's +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 80 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Alex Karaban's team-leading 15 points per game rank him 258th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles record 30.8 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) compared to the 31.7 of their opponents.

David Joplin averages 5.2 rebounds per game (ranking 543rd in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. They collect 31.7 rebounds per game, 218th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 25.8.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is 166th in the nation with seven rebounds per game, leading the Huskies.

Marquette ranks 48th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 50th in college basketball, allowing 86.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Huskies' 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 93 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 197th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!