Marquette vs Stonehill Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Stonehill Skyhawks (4-4) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) on November 27, 2024 at Fiserv Forum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Stonehill Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Stonehill Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (99.7%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Marquette-Stonehill spread (Marquette -34.5) or total (138.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marquette vs. Stonehill: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered five times in six games with a spread this season.

Stonehill has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Golden Eagles covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 12 opportunities in away games.

The Skyhawks' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .500 (5-5-0). On the road, it was .333 (6-12-0).

Marquette vs. Stonehill Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette outscores opponents by 16.6 points per game (scoring 81.3 per game to rank 95th in college basketball while giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball) and has a +100 scoring differential overall.

Kam Jones' 20.5 points per game lead Marquette and are 30th in the country.

Stonehill has a -21 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. It is putting up 66.1 points per game, 328th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 143rd in college basketball.

Josh Morgan's team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 242nd in the country.

The 31.0 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 279th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.2 per contest.

David Joplin paces the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (299th in college basketball action).

The 30.0 rebounds per game the Skyhawks accumulate rank 308th in the country, 5.3 fewer than the 35.3 their opponents pull down.

Todd Brogna paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (255th in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 64th in college basketball with 104.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 75th in college basketball defensively with 83.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Skyhawks rank 322nd in college basketball with 85.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 173rd defensively with 89.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!