Marquette vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-6, 9-4 Big East) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (11-13, 2-11 Big East) on February 11, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on Peacock.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (93.4%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Marquette-DePaul spread (Marquette -18.5) or total (143.5 points).

Marquette vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

DePaul has put together a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Golden Eagles have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than they have in road affairs (4-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Blue Demons have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than away (.250, 2-6-0).

Marquette has four wins against the spread in 13 conference games this season.

DePaul has four wins against the spread in 13 Big East games this season.

Marquette vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have been listed as a favorite of -4000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

DePaul has won one of the 13 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (7.7%).

The Blue Demons have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Marquette vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette's +233 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Kameron Jones' team-leading 19.2 points per game ranks 28th in college basketball.

DePaul scores 73.6 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and concedes 72.9 (223rd in college basketball) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

CJ Gunn's 12.1 points per game leads DePaul and ranks 651st in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles lose the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. They record 30.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 298th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.1 per contest.

David Joplin paces the Golden Eagles with 5.2 rebounds per game (546th in college basketball action).

The 32.5 rebounds per game the Blue Demons accumulate rank 161st in college basketball, 1.5 more than the 31.0 their opponents record.

N.J. Benson is 321st in the nation with 6.0 rebounds per game, leading the Blue Demons.

Marquette's 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 73rd in college basketball, and the 88.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

The Blue Demons rank 194th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 224th defensively with 94.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

