Marquette vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2, 5-0 Big East) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-6 Big East) on January 14, 2025 at Wintrust Arena.

Marquette vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Marquette vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (85.5%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Marquette-DePaul spread (Marquette -13.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Marquette vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has put together an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

DePaul has put together a 6-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Eagles own a better record against the spread in home games (5-5-0) than they do in road games (2-3-0).

The Blue Demons have been better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than away (0-5-0) this season.

Marquette has posted one win against the spread in conference play this year.

DePaul hasn't won a conference game against the spread this year.

Marquette vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been listed as the moneyline favorite 11 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Golden Eagles have been a -1053 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

DePaul has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of seven times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Blue Demons have played as a moneyline underdog of +660 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Marquette has a 91.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Marquette vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game with a +218 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.0 points per game (68th in college basketball) and gives up 66.4 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Kameron Jones paces Marquette, averaging 19.7 points per game (20th in the nation).

DePaul has a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. It is putting up 76.9 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.5 per contest to rank 244th in college basketball.

Jacob Meyer's 14.1 points per game paces DePaul and ranks 354th in college basketball.

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 274th in the nation. Their opponents grab 31.1 per contest.

David Joplin leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (414th in college basketball action).

The Blue Demons average 33.6 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

David Skogman is 344th in the country with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Blue Demons.

Marquette ranks 49th in college basketball by averaging 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 53rd in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Blue Demons record 97.5 points per 100 possessions (145th in college basketball), while conceding 93.1 points per 100 possessions (232nd in college basketball).

